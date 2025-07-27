Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

HARARE - Over US$2 million might have been siphoned towards procurement and installation of counterfeit traffic lights at the Trabablas Interchange (former known as Mbudzi roundabout/interchange), with only 25% lighting system still functioning under intensive care unit level whilst the rest ceased to work just three weeks after grand commissioning by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Investigations by Bulawayo24.com, following a tip-off from whistleblowers, exposed a series of inconsistencies in the authorities' compliance with transparency and accountability, as they kept a lid on disclosing the culprit responsible for the traffic lighting system that left the much-hyped infrastructure in darkness during nights.Both Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona and TEFOMA consortium were all evasive to disclose who was responsible for procurement and installation of counterfeit traffic lights.When contacted for a comment, Minister Mhona could not answer his mobile phone, but send a text advising Bulawa24.com to send a message."Please text..." reads Mhona's message.An authority from Minister Mhona's office last defended the scam preferring to send a night video clip selectively shot within a small section where traffic lights are operating well along Harare-Masvingo highway's interchange upper deck and ignore all dark angles."My brother, you said your sources told you that only five are working that's why I had to share with you this small clip not focusing on all sections. I couldn't drive around the whole interchange to ascertain your claims," he said.Tensor Systems however confirmed that the responsibility was directed to Fossil Contracting and are therefore answerable."As part of the TEFOMA consortium, we did and execute our assigned duties well; and as for the traffic lighting system and installation, kindly get hold of Fossil Contracting because they were responsible for that please. Get hold of them and they will be able to explain to you everything, as for us, we did our best with no reports of abnormalities at Trabablas Interchange recorded thus far," a lady from Tensor Systems said.Another effort to ascertain the truth from Masimba Holdings has proven to be futility when an authority from the company advised the reporters that they are calling back shortly and never call."Sir may you please give me your cellphone number's last three digits, I could hardly read them. I need to escalate the matter to my immediate bosses responsible for addressing media queries and he will definitely call you in the shortest possible time," she said.It was a totally different scenario for Fossil Contracting when one of the authorities distanced his company from the scandal and claimed that the responsibility fall under the Ministry's Department of Roads purview not necessarily them."Yes, I hear what you are saying but everything that you need clarity on falls under the Ministry's department of roads and we are not in a position to disclose to you on what happened with regards to traffic lighting equipment procurement and installation please. Get back and inquire everything from them," he said.Adding to Trabablas Interchange development part of inconsistencies, the Auditor-General report tabled in Parliament recently, cited that Transport ministry failed to notify the Registrar of Deeds about the expropriated land, in violation of the Land Acquisition Act."The ministry did not provide evidence that shows notification to the Registrar of Deeds of the expropriated land for Trabablas (Mbudzi) Interchange, so that no other transactions are done on the properties," read the report."The property owners could sell the properties or obtain mortgages using their title deeds, giving rise to potential legal challenges with the ownership of the properties."The report further added that Transport ministry indicated that notification to the Registrar of Deeds will be done on project completion, which raises concerns about the potential for unauthorised transactions.The AG's report further indicated that lack of progress raises questions about the ministry's commitment to transparency and accountability.Government engaged Tefoma, a consortium of three firms namely Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Construction for US$88 million which President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened in May this year.The project cost, ballooned to US$114 million after factoring in compensation of former property owners, according to Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube.