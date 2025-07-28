Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier deployed on border patrol duty was killed after being trampled by a herd of elephants near the Limpopo River on Sunday night.

The tragic incident occurred approximately 300 metres from the SANDF's Madimbo operational base, along the Malala Drift road near Musina, in an area known for intense human-wildlife conflict.

Private Xavier Raynard, a member of the 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment deployed under Operation Corona—South Africa's national border safeguarding initiative—was on routine patrol when he was fatally attacked. His body was recovered on Monday morning by SANDF personnel.

"Early indications suggest that he may have been fatally trampled by a herd of elephants while conducting routine patrols in the area. His service weapon was recovered at the scene," said SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala.

He confirmed that an investigation has been launched by SANDF authorities in collaboration with environmental and wildlife officials. A formal board of inquiry has also been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Private Raynard's family, who reside in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, have been notified of his death. Psychosocial support is being extended to both his family and fellow soldiers in his unit.

Operation Corona is aimed at combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling, illegal immigration, and wildlife trafficking. Soldiers deployed under the initiative often face challenging conditions, including harsh terrain, isolation, and dangerous wildlife encounters.

Environmental experts have warned that incidents like this may become more common due to growing pressure on wildlife in the Limpopo River Valley.

"At this time of year, the crisis with the elephant populations that roam the Limpopo River Valley intensifies," said Lauren Liebenberg of the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve. "When elephant hunting starts in the dry season, they come across the Limpopo River into South Africa in huge numbers."

She said the region between Mapungubwe and the Kruger National Park—stretching around 200km—has become a significant human-wildlife conflict zone.

Liebenberg also revealed that a US-funded programme to help manage elephant migration and reduce conflict had collapsed earlier this year after it was cancelled by the US administration. The programme had trained elephant herders and provided various forms of deterrents and protection.

"While deaths remain rare and at the extreme end of the conflict spectrum, elephants cause substantial damage to crops, infrastructure—especially fencing and water systems—and to vegetation in nature reserves," Liebenberg added.

The SANDF has reiterated its commitment to supporting deployed members and enhancing safety measures in areas prone to wildlife threats. Raynard's death marks a grim reminder of the unpredictable dangers faced by soldiers deployed along South Africa's borders.

Source - Sowetanlive
More on: #SANDF, #Elephant, #Death

Comments


Must Read

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

21 mins ago | 31 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

12 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

14 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

15 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

16 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

16 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Cop, council worker drown

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

20 hrs ago | 438 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

20 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

20 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

21 hrs ago | 686 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra goes digital

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

22 hrs ago | 275 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

28 Jul 2025 at 10:31hrs | 880 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

28 Jul 2025 at 09:58hrs | 688 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1623 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

28 Jul 2025 at 09:40hrs | 962 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

28 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 297 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 282 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 311 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

28 Jul 2025 at 08:54hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

28 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 515 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

28 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 371 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 232 Views