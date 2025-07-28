Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

News / National

by Staff reporter

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier deployed on border patrol duty was killed after being trampled by a herd of elephants near the Limpopo River on Sunday night.The tragic incident occurred approximately 300 metres from the SANDF's Madimbo operational base, along the Malala Drift road near Musina, in an area known for intense human-wildlife conflict.Private Xavier Raynard, a member of the 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment deployed under Operation Corona—South Africa's national border safeguarding initiative—was on routine patrol when he was fatally attacked. His body was recovered on Monday morning by SANDF personnel."Early indications suggest that he may have been fatally trampled by a herd of elephants while conducting routine patrols in the area. His service weapon was recovered at the scene," said SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala.He confirmed that an investigation has been launched by SANDF authorities in collaboration with environmental and wildlife officials. A formal board of inquiry has also been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.Private Raynard's family, who reside in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, have been notified of his death. Psychosocial support is being extended to both his family and fellow soldiers in his unit.Operation Corona is aimed at combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling, illegal immigration, and wildlife trafficking. Soldiers deployed under the initiative often face challenging conditions, including harsh terrain, isolation, and dangerous wildlife encounters.Environmental experts have warned that incidents like this may become more common due to growing pressure on wildlife in the Limpopo River Valley."At this time of year, the crisis with the elephant populations that roam the Limpopo River Valley intensifies," said Lauren Liebenberg of the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve. "When elephant hunting starts in the dry season, they come across the Limpopo River into South Africa in huge numbers."She said the region between Mapungubwe and the Kruger National Park—stretching around 200km—has become a significant human-wildlife conflict zone.Liebenberg also revealed that a US-funded programme to help manage elephant migration and reduce conflict had collapsed earlier this year after it was cancelled by the US administration. The programme had trained elephant herders and provided various forms of deterrents and protection."While deaths remain rare and at the extreme end of the conflict spectrum, elephants cause substantial damage to crops, infrastructure—especially fencing and water systems—and to vegetation in nature reserves," Liebenberg added.The SANDF has reiterated its commitment to supporting deployed members and enhancing safety measures in areas prone to wildlife threats. Raynard's death marks a grim reminder of the unpredictable dangers faced by soldiers deployed along South Africa's borders.