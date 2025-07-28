Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City Council rot exposed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Auditor-General has raised red flags over Harare City Council's financial records for the year 2021, citing major inconsistencies and missing documentation that hindered a proper audit of the city's finances.

According to the 2024 Auditor-General's report, tabled in Parliament recently, the city's financial statements for 2021 did not accurately reflect actual receipts and payments, while crucial accounting practices such as bank reconciliations were not carried out.

Acting Auditor-General Rheah Kujinga said the local authority reported cash and cash equivalents amounting to ZWL$458.3 million as at December 31, 2021. However, these figures could not be verified due to incomplete records and poor financial reporting.

"Receipts and payments made during the year were not being accurately and completely captured in council's accounting records, and no bank reconciliations were prepared for the year ended December 31, 2021," said Kujinga.

"As a result, I could not satisfy myself on the completeness and accuracy of the valuation of cash and cash equivalents balances disclosed in the financial statements."

The report also revealed that council failed to provide a payables listing amounting to ZWL$5.18 billion, while other liabilities remained unexplained. Out of ZWL$15.96 billion in current liabilities, ZWL$10.7 billion was unsubstantiated, with no supporting documentation for several journal entries and provisions.

"I was not availed of journals amounting to ZWL$2.89 billion supporting the suspense account, employee obligations of ZWL$0.35 billion, and schedules supporting leave pay of ZWL$1.1 billion and VAT provision of ZWL$1.18 billion," Kujinga noted.

Further concerns were raised about the council's failure to disclose its investments in key municipal entities including Harare Sunshine Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Rufaro Marketing (Pvt) Ltd, and Harare Quarry (Pvt) Ltd. A ZWL$4.96 million loan to Harare Quarry also lacked any accompanying loan agreement.

Additionally, the report highlighted that revenue from Council Parking (Pvt) Ltd was understated by ZWL$73.21 million, with a further ZWL$15.88 million not accounted for.

"Due to these issues, I was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to confirm that related party balances at December 31, 2021, and transactions for the year then ended were fairly stated," the report stated.

In violation of accounting standards, the council also failed to assess its property, plant, and equipment for impairment as required by International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) 21, which mandates such assessments at each reporting date.

Responding to the findings, Harare City Council management said steps were being taken to improve internal systems, including integrating an asset management module into the SAGE enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"Management will ensure that bank reconciliations are prepared on time and reviewed monthly," the response read. "We will review and sign off reconciliation reports to confirm accuracy and completeness and ensure timely follow-up on any discrepancies or unusual items."

The council also promised to improve document filing and retrieval systems to retain records supporting liabilities and payments and to reconcile creditor accounts to confirm the accuracy of payables.

Management acknowledged that the remuneration of key management staff had previously been bundled with the general payroll but committed to improving disclosure going forward.

"Management is addressing these risks through the implementation of the recommended actions, including regular reconciliations and the creation of a comprehensive database to capture all relevant businesses and permit holders in the city," the council said.

The findings mark yet another chapter in a series of audit concerns raised over the years, calling into question governance and financial transparency at one of Zimbabwe's largest municipal authorities.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Council, #Harare, #Rot

Comments


Must Read

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

21 mins ago | 31 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

12 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

14 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

15 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

16 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

16 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Cop, council worker drown

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

20 hrs ago | 438 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

20 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

20 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

21 hrs ago | 686 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra goes digital

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

22 hrs ago | 275 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

28 Jul 2025 at 10:31hrs | 880 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

28 Jul 2025 at 09:58hrs | 688 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1623 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

28 Jul 2025 at 09:40hrs | 962 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

28 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 297 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 282 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 311 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

28 Jul 2025 at 08:54hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

28 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 515 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

28 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 371 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 232 Views