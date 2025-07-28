23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 23 passengers were injured on Monday, 28 July 2025, when a Zhongtong bus overturned along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.The accident occurred at the 144-kilometre peg of the busy highway after the bus, which was carrying 31 passengers, veered off the road and landed on its side.In a statement, the ZRP said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash."The ZRP reports a road traffic accident which occurred at the 144 km peg along Masvingo–Beitbridge Road on 28/07/2025, when the driver of a Zhongtong bus, which had 31 passengers, lost control of the bus, veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side," the statement read.All 23 injured passengers were rushed to Rutenga Clinic for treatment. The severity of their injuries was not immediately disclosed, and police said further details would be released in due course.Authorities have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the crash. Road safety advocates continue to urge drivers to exercise caution, particularly along the country's major highways, where speeding, fatigue, and poor road conditions remain persistent risks.