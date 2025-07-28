Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 23 passengers were injured on Monday, 28 July 2025, when a Zhongtong bus overturned along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

The accident occurred at the 144-kilometre peg of the busy highway after the bus, which was carrying 31 passengers, veered off the road and landed on its side.

In a statement, the ZRP said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.

"The ZRP reports a road traffic accident which occurred at the 144 km peg along Masvingo–Beitbridge Road on 28/07/2025, when the driver of a Zhongtong bus, which had 31 passengers, lost control of the bus, veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side," the statement read.

All 23 injured passengers were rushed to Rutenga Clinic for treatment. The severity of their injuries was not immediately disclosed, and police said further details would be released in due course.

Authorities have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the crash. Road safety advocates continue to urge drivers to exercise caution, particularly along the country's major highways, where speeding, fatigue, and poor road conditions remain persistent risks.

Source - online
More on: #Bus, #Crash, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

46 mins ago | 83 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

12 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

12 hrs ago | 966 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

15 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

16 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

16 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop, council worker drown

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

20 hrs ago | 442 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

21 hrs ago | 131 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

22 hrs ago | 691 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

22 hrs ago | 410 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra goes digital

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

22 hrs ago | 276 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

28 Jul 2025 at 10:31hrs | 884 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

28 Jul 2025 at 09:58hrs | 693 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1635 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

28 Jul 2025 at 09:40hrs | 967 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

28 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 298 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 283 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 311 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

28 Jul 2025 at 08:54hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

28 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 520 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

28 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 371 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 232 Views