Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU) has criticised the newly gazetted Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Amendment Bill, saying it fails to adequately address the structural and legislative shortcomings affecting the country's examination system.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Zimsec Act, focuses on curbing examination leakages and malpractices by expanding the scope of offences, stiffening penalties, and introducing institutional accountability. However, FOZEU argues that the proposed changes fall short of what is required to strengthen the integrity and functionality of Zimbabwe's examination framework.

In a statement released yesterday, FOZEU secretary-general Obert Masaraure said the Bill is narrow in scope and overlooks key areas that are critical to improving examination administration and aligning Zimsec operations with the broader education system.

"The amendment addresses examination leakages but ignores vital technical components of the examination value chain," said Masaraure. "There is no clear whistle-blower framework, which is essential for reporting malpractices. Most leaks go unreported because of the absence of protection for whistle-blowers."

He also criticised the Bill for excluding the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) from playing a more integrated role in the management of examinations. Masaraure said MoPSE's extensive network of personnel could help plug vulnerabilities in the system if properly incorporated.

"Devolving examination management through MoPSE would bring administration closer to communities and make Zimsec more responsive to malpractice challenges. Right now, Zimsec remains too detached from the practical realities of administering exams," he said.

Another major concern raised was the Bill's silence on the payment and welfare of invigilators and examiners—key personnel in the examination process. Masaraure said chronic delays in paying examiners have become a recurring crisis that undermines morale and threatens the credibility of public examinations.

"The Bill fails to mandate timely remuneration for examiners and invigilators. Low morale among these stakeholders compromises exam integrity," he warned.

Masaraure further criticised the Bill for failing to align the Zimsec Act with the Constitution and the Education Act, which now guarantee State-funded basic education.

"Examinations are part of the education system. The law should clearly state how Treasury will fund Zimsec operations. Section 21(1)(c), which compels students to pay examination fees, must be repealed," he said.

He also highlighted that the Bill does not address how to incorporate continuous assessment into the formal examination system—a requirement under the new curriculum. The current structure of the Zimsec Act remains rooted in a model that focuses solely on final examinations.

"The integrity of continuous assessment must be protected. The law needs to provide guidance on how to incorporate it into the exam system," said Masaraure.

FOZEU also flagged concerns about possible financial bloat resulting from the proposed creation of a new chief executive officer position and the increase in mandatory Zimsec board meetings.

"These changes are likely to escalate administrative costs unnecessarily. Two board meetings per year are sufficient for policy formulation and oversight. Operational responsibilities rest with management, not the board," Masaraure said.

He added that the inclusion of external experts in the Zimsec board would only increase expenses without necessarily improving governance or effectiveness.

Calling for public engagement, Masaraure urged Zimbabweans to participate in public hearings on the Bill to ensure that citizen voices are included in efforts to reform the country's examination system.

"This is a critical opportunity to safeguard the integrity of national examinations. All stakeholders must be heard," he said.

The Zimsec Amendment Bill is currently under parliamentary consideration, and public consultations are expected to be held in the coming weeks.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Zimsec, #Bill, #Union

Comments


Must Read

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

46 mins ago | 84 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

12 hrs ago | 966 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

15 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

16 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

16 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop, council worker drown

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

20 hrs ago | 442 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

21 hrs ago | 131 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

22 hrs ago | 691 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

22 hrs ago | 410 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra goes digital

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

22 hrs ago | 276 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

28 Jul 2025 at 10:31hrs | 884 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

28 Jul 2025 at 09:58hrs | 693 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1635 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

28 Jul 2025 at 09:40hrs | 967 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

28 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 298 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 283 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 311 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

28 Jul 2025 at 08:54hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

28 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 520 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

28 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 371 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 232 Views