Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

Organisers of Zimfest UK, the annual celebration of Zimbabwean culture in the diaspora, have dismissed viral social media claims that they were fined £3,000 by British authorities over alleged hygiene violations, including the discovery of human faeces around the event venue.The rumours stemmed from a widely circulated screenshot from an unknown publication that accused festivalgoers of leaving behind at least 15 piles of human waste, used condoms, and overflowing rubbish bins. The post opened with the word "Tirikunyara" (we are ashamed), suggesting Zimbabweans had embarrassed themselves on foreign soil.It further alleged that local council workers and residents were shocked by the unsanitary aftermath, prompting a hefty fine against the organisers.However, Zimfest UK organisers have strongly refuted the allegations, labelling them baseless and misleading.In a statement released on Monday, they thanked attendees for their positive conduct and declared that no fine was issued."Thank you to everyone who made ZIMFEST 2025 unforgettable! It was incredible to see so many happy, respectful, and vibrant faces come together to celebrate our culture," the organisers said."Just to clarify, no fine was issued to the organisers, and we're proud of how well everyone represented the community. We're listening to your feedback as we work to improve and grow. Let's keep the good vibes going. See you at the next one, ZIMFEST 2026! 🇿🇼💛"The clarification comes amid growing concern over the rapid spread of misinformation on social media. While the original post's source remains unknown, it was widely shared in Zimbabwean online communities, prompting public backlash and embarrassment among some diaspora members.Zimfest UK has grown to become a major fixture on the cultural calendar for Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom, offering music performances, food stalls, arts showcases, and family entertainment.This year's edition, held over the past weekend, reportedly drew hundreds of attendees and was widely praised for its organisation and vibrant atmosphere.Organisers reiterated their commitment to maintaining high standards and urged supporters to focus on positivity and unity as the festival continues to grow."No false narrative will dampen the spirit of Zimfest," one organiser said informally. "We stand by our community and the success of this event."