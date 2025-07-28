Boy (4) drowns in sewage

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two separate drowning incidents claimed the lives of a young boy and an adult man in Manicaland Province on Tuesday, authorities have confirmed.In the first incident, four-year-old Takudzwa Mugwede, of Old West in Penhalonga, tragically drowned after falling into a sewage pond. His lifeless body was discovered hours later by his grandmother, sending shockwaves through the close-knit community.Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 9am.According to police, Takudzwa had gone out to play with another child, Promise Kurangana (4), also from Old West. Concerned that the child had not returned home by 3pm, his grandmother, Tsvakai Chipepere (53), began searching for him.After speaking with Promise, who revealed they had parted ways near the local sewage plant, Chipepere rushed to the site—only to make the harrowing discovery of her grandson's body floating in the sewage pool.She immediately informed Takudzwa's father, Tawanda Mugwede, and the matter was reported to the police.In a separate but equally tragic case later that afternoon, Blessing Chiwira (42) of Tsanzaguru, Rusape drowned in Rusape Dam.Police say the incident occurred around 3pm. Kudakwashe Dengure (22), of Tandi Village under Chief Makoni, was fishing at the dam when he noticed a body floating in the water. He reported the discovery to Rusape Central Police Station, leading to the retrieval of Chiwira's remains.Authorities have urged members of the public, particularly guardians of young children, to exercise caution and closely monitor potentially hazardous areas such as sewage plants and water bodies."These are deeply unfortunate incidents. We continue to urge communities to safeguard children from dangerous environments and to be vigilant around open water sources," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.