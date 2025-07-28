Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Another suspect linked to the high-profile armed robbery in which prominent businessman and former Dynamos chairman Rafik Adam was robbed of US$600,000 has been arrested, with police alleging he used part of the loot to purchase a house and a commuter omnibus in Bulawayo.

Stewart Ngwenya (40) of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Monday. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to prosecutors, Ngwenya was part of a gang that staged a violent robbery at Adam's offices — Merchantman Enterprises — located at 93 Cameroon Street in Harare's CBD on June 9, 2025. Armed with two pistols, the gang posed as clients before attacking Adam and making off with a large sum of cash and valuables.

The court heard that one of the robbers struck Adam on the forehead with a pistol butt, forcing him to surrender US$500 and the keys to a safe which contained US$600,000. The robbers also looted several mobile phones from employees in the office, including iPhones and Samsung models. They fled the scene after dropping two of the stolen phones along Leopold Takawira Street.

The case began to unravel when detectives from CID Homicide Harare arrested Samson Gora, Adam's driver, on June 27 after receiving a tip-off. Gora allegedly admitted to providing insider information to the robbers. His arrest led to the recovery of US$4,400, several high-end smartphones, and a Toyota Hiace (registration AFT 1573) purchased using part of the stolen funds.

Ngwenya was arrested a month later on July 27, after CID Homicide Bulawayo detectives acted on information linking him to the robbery. A Silver Toyota Hiace (registration AGY 1888) worth US$20,500, believed to have been bought with the stolen money, was recovered at his residence in New Magwegwe.

Further investigations led police to Sunning Hill suburb in Bulawayo, where Ngwenya had allegedly purchased a house at Stand Number Lot 14 of Glencoe, Willsgrove for US$95,000, also using proceeds from the robbery.

Two other suspects — Oscar Muchenje, currently detained in South Africa, and Nyengerayi Chikwadze, who remains at large — are also believed to be part of the gang.

Police say investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected as the net closes in on the remaining suspects.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Robbery, #Kombi, #House

