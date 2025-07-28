Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
The National E-hailing Federation of South Africa (Nefsa) has warned that e-hailing drivers will down tools nationwide unless their demands regarding pay and working conditions are met.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Nefsa president Elijah Lekgowane explained that discontent among drivers had been brewing for a long time, which has led to "unprecedented" cooperation among e-hailing association.

Lekgowane said their grievances were that e-hailing platforms had slashed fares by 35% since 2016, were deactivating driver accounts without due process, and phasing out vehicles older than five years.

"Over and above that, lack of safety features in their apps that compromise our lives. These are among the problems we have that prompted us to go to the street," he said.

"Previously, we had provincial regions going solo on protest marches. We are now consolidating at national level. The mother of all protest actions is about to hit the country — sooner rather than later."

On the issue of safety features, platforms like Uber and Bolt have consistently said that they added many features to address concerns.

These include the ability for riders to share their in-trip locations with loved ones, in-trip audio recordings, and requiring drivers to enter a PIN before a trip can begin.

For drivers, it offers emergency response, allows friends and family to follow their route, and detects if a trip has an unexpected long stop.

Despite numerous safety features, both drivers and riders have reported being victims of crimes committed by the other party, often with limited recourse or support from the platform.

Lekgowane said they are demanding that prices be restructured and that the deactivation and harassment of drivers stop immediately.

He alleged that some drivers had already received emails warning that they would be deactivated for participating in an illegal strike. He also accused government of being complicit in the problems.

"Our government seems to be conniving and conspiring with these people. The silence of this government is deafening," he said.

Regarding when the strike will happen, Lekgowane said they held a national coordinating committee meeting last week where provincial associations came together.

"We can't say that it will happen tomorrow, but definitely, national action is coming. That is what I guarantee you," he said.

"We are saying to the app companies: If we can't make earnings, you can't make profit. As simple as that."

Nefsa's warning of a national strike comes after Johannesburg e-hailing drivers staged a shutdown earlier this month to protest issues such as Uber's commission percentages and unprofitable fares.

Participating drivers said the strike would continue until their grievances are heard and their pricing demands are met; however, e-hailing users in Johannesburg have not reported interruption of services.

Prices and commissions on e-hailing platforms have been a long-standing issue, with drivers organising regular protests for higher pay.

Drivers demonstrated outside Parliament in November 2021 to demand that e-hailing services increase their fares and decrease the commission they take.

As recently as September 2024, drivers planned a shutdown and demonstration outside King Shaka International Airport.

Then, the KZN E-hailing Council also demanded higher prices and that the apps take lower commissions. It also asked that the e-hailing platform providers ensure the safety of drivers and riders.

The E-hailing Partners Council (EPC) also warned of a shutdown of Gauteng e-hailing services in January to protest the impounding of their vehicles and the lack of proper licensing channels.

Although it distanced itself from the protest, the EPC said it was equally frustrated with the impoundments, declaring them unjust and fighting to stop them.

It said the issue stems from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport's failure to issue operating licences due to its lack of necessary systems. The department claimed to have a two-year backlog.

"This is despite the department having imposed a moratorium four years ago to fast-track the backlog," the EPC stated.

According to the organisation, there were approximately 21,000 operating licence applications under consideration by the department.

"The department has only issued nearly 9,000. This shows that e-hailing operators are keen to comply," it said.

However, it added that the department has let them down. The EPC said the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has imposed another moratorium to address its processing issues.

"On the other hand, they are allowing impoundments to take place, yet the lack of compliance is caused by the department," it said.



Source - mybroadband
More on: #Uber, #Strike,

Comments


Must Read

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

12 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

16 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 478 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

16 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop, council worker drown

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

20 hrs ago | 440 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

20 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

21 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

22 hrs ago | 689 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra goes digital

22 hrs ago | 250 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

22 hrs ago | 275 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

28 Jul 2025 at 10:31hrs | 883 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

28 Jul 2025 at 09:58hrs | 690 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1631 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

28 Jul 2025 at 09:40hrs | 965 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

28 Jul 2025 at 09:28hrs | 297 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 283 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 311 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

28 Jul 2025 at 08:54hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

28 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 518 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

28 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 371 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

28 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 232 Views