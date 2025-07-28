Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Walter Masocha, a self-styled prophet and founder of the Agape for All Nations Church in Scotland, has been sentenced to 14 years following his conviction on charges of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of vulnerable female parishioners.

The 57-year-old Zimbabwean-born religious leader, once revered by his followers as "The Apostle," "Man of God," and "High Commissioner," was found guilty at the High Court in Livingston after a jury returned majority verdicts in under 30 minutes. The sentence includes 10 years in custody and a further four years of community supervision upon release.

Masocha, a PhD graduate from Strathclyde University, systematically exploited his spiritual authority to manipulate and sexually abuse women who viewed him as a father figure and trusted him for spiritual guidance. Judge Susan Craig condemned Masocha as an "opportunistic sexual predator" who committed the "grossest breach of trust," using religion as a cover for his predatory behaviour.

"He told his victims they had been given to him by God," Judge Craig noted during sentencing. "He claimed his hands and lips were holy. He cynically abused their spiritual devotion for his own gratification."

The court heard that Masocha's crimes spanned several years and involved multiple victims. He was convicted on four charges, including the attempted rape of a woman he claimed was divinely assigned to him. The judge stated that the attempted rape was only incomplete due to physical inability, not moral restraint.

Two other women - one a teenager at the time and the other an older congregant - also testified about similar abuse. Although earlier convictions involving their cases were overturned due to a legal technicality, their testimonies helped support the prosecution's case in the latest trial.

Throughout the proceedings, Masocha denied all allegations, portraying himself as the victim of a conspiracy. But the court found no evidence supporting his claims. A pre-sentencing report revealed that Masocha showed no remorse, refused to accept responsibility, and even continued to preach while on remand.

Judge Craig highlighted the continued risk Masocha poses to the public, noting that his clean criminal record and outward respectability masked a deeply manipulative and dangerous individual.

Upon release, Masocha will face stringent supervision conditions, including mandatory participation in offence-focused rehabilitation. His involvement in any faith-based activities will be strictly controlled, and he will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

In addition, the court imposed indefinite Non-Harassment Orders preventing Masocha from contacting his victims in any way and permanently barred him from working with vulnerable individuals.

Masocha established the Agape for All Nations Church in 2007 after relocating from Zimbabwe to Scotland. The church grew to more than 2,000 members across several countries, with Masocha at its helm as the self-appointed archbishop. Many congregants referred to him as "Dad" or "Daddy," underscoring the extent of his influence over their lives.

Advocate depute Michael McIntosh described Masocha as "a predator who believed his power and position rendered him immune from suspicion."

The conviction and sentencing have sent shockwaves through the religious community, prompting renewed calls for vigilance against the abuse of spiritual authority and better safeguards for worshippers in religious spaces.

Source - judiciary.scot
More on: #Prophet, #Jail, #Church

Comments


Must Read

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

1 hr ago | 87 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Concern over rise in street children

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

6 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 922 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

9 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

19 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

19 hrs ago | 1244 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

23 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

23 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

23 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 541 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

23 hrs ago | 343 Views

Cop, council worker drown

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

23 hrs ago | 127 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

23 hrs ago | 170 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

28 Jul 2025 at 15:48hrs | 575 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

28 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 496 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

28 Jul 2025 at 14:51hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

28 Jul 2025 at 14:19hrs | 437 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

28 Jul 2025 at 14:18hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

28 Jul 2025 at 14:02hrs | 140 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

28 Jul 2025 at 13:26hrs | 763 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

28 Jul 2025 at 13:25hrs | 430 Views