Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

News / National

by Staff reporter

Walter Masocha, a self-styled prophet and founder of the Agape for All Nations Church in Scotland, has been sentenced to 14 years following his conviction on charges of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of vulnerable female parishioners.The 57-year-old Zimbabwean-born religious leader, once revered by his followers as "The Apostle," "Man of God," and "High Commissioner," was found guilty at the High Court in Livingston after a jury returned majority verdicts in under 30 minutes. The sentence includes 10 years in custody and a further four years of community supervision upon release.Masocha, a PhD graduate from Strathclyde University, systematically exploited his spiritual authority to manipulate and sexually abuse women who viewed him as a father figure and trusted him for spiritual guidance. Judge Susan Craig condemned Masocha as an "opportunistic sexual predator" who committed the "grossest breach of trust," using religion as a cover for his predatory behaviour."He told his victims they had been given to him by God," Judge Craig noted during sentencing. "He claimed his hands and lips were holy. He cynically abused their spiritual devotion for his own gratification."The court heard that Masocha's crimes spanned several years and involved multiple victims. He was convicted on four charges, including the attempted rape of a woman he claimed was divinely assigned to him. The judge stated that the attempted rape was only incomplete due to physical inability, not moral restraint.Two other women - one a teenager at the time and the other an older congregant - also testified about similar abuse. Although earlier convictions involving their cases were overturned due to a legal technicality, their testimonies helped support the prosecution's case in the latest trial.Throughout the proceedings, Masocha denied all allegations, portraying himself as the victim of a conspiracy. But the court found no evidence supporting his claims. A pre-sentencing report revealed that Masocha showed no remorse, refused to accept responsibility, and even continued to preach while on remand.Judge Craig highlighted the continued risk Masocha poses to the public, noting that his clean criminal record and outward respectability masked a deeply manipulative and dangerous individual.Upon release, Masocha will face stringent supervision conditions, including mandatory participation in offence-focused rehabilitation. His involvement in any faith-based activities will be strictly controlled, and he will remain on the sex offenders register for life.In addition, the court imposed indefinite Non-Harassment Orders preventing Masocha from contacting his victims in any way and permanently barred him from working with vulnerable individuals.Masocha established the Agape for All Nations Church in 2007 after relocating from Zimbabwe to Scotland. The church grew to more than 2,000 members across several countries, with Masocha at its helm as the self-appointed archbishop. Many congregants referred to him as "Dad" or "Daddy," underscoring the extent of his influence over their lives.Advocate depute Michael McIntosh described Masocha as "a predator who believed his power and position rendered him immune from suspicion."The conviction and sentencing have sent shockwaves through the religious community, prompting renewed calls for vigilance against the abuse of spiritual authority and better safeguards for worshippers in religious spaces.