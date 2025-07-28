Latest News Editor's Choice


Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Cross-border traffic between Zimbabwe and South Africa resumed on Monday night following a temporary shutdown at the Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE), after a liquefied petroleum (LP) gas tanker fell off and became lodged at a service station near the South African side of the border.

The incident, which occurred around midday, prompted border authorities to halt the movement of travellers and cargo as a precautionary measure amid fears of a potential explosion.

The LP gas tanker came to a halt at the Shell garage approximately 800 metres from the border. Authorities moved swiftly to secure the area and deploy emergency teams to the scene.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) border official Ms Memory Ndou confirmed the incident in a notice to inter-border agencies and stakeholders, stating that operations at the PoE were temporarily suspended to ensure public safety.

"There is currently a stranded LP Gas tanker at the Shell garage, thereby posing a potential explosion hazard. Emergency teams have been deployed and are preparing to transfer the gas safely to another tanker," she said.

However, the transfer process faced setbacks after a mechanical breakdown affected the tanker truck. Authorities later confirmed that the area had been secured and there was no imminent danger.

"The gas transfer process has been temporarily halted due to a mechanical issue. Operations are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning once the issue has been resolved. In the meantime, cargo operations recommenced at 17:30 yesterday," Ndou added.

During the closure, officials evacuated personnel and advised truck drivers to return to designated parking areas while light vehicles and buses were diverted. Travellers and cross-border freight operators were urged to delay travel or seek alternative routes as the situation was being managed.

This marks the second gas-related disruption at the Beitbridge border in recent times. In May 2024, a gas leak at the light vehicles and pedestrians' terminal on the Zimbabwean side forced a temporary evacuation and traffic diversion, though the issue was resolved swiftly.

Beitbridge is one of the busiest land border crossings in Southern Africa, handling an estimated 1,000 cargo trucks, 200 buses, 2,000 light vehicles and over 15,000 travellers daily during off-peak periods - a number that triples during peak seasons.

Authorities say ongoing efforts are underway to mitigate risks posed by hazardous materials at critical transit points and ensure swift response to emergencies without compromising regional mobility.

Source - The Chronicle

