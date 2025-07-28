PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cement manufacturer PPC Zimbabwe has been fined US$3,000 by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for excessive dust emissions from its kiln stack and fallout dust, highlighting growing regulatory scrutiny over industrial pollution.The fine, disclosed in the company's 2025 Sustainability Report, comes as PPC ramps up efforts to align its operations with national environmental regulations and improve transparency in emissions management.According to the report, the company was penalized after its emissions exceeded legal thresholds, despite the presence of internal monitoring systems."The Environmental Management Agency issued a US$3,000 fine for high dust emissions from both the stack and fallout dust," the report stated.PPC said it remains committed to environmental stewardship and is taking decisive action to prevent future violations. The company emphasized its adherence to environmental laws relating to air quality, carbon emissions, waste, water, and biodiversity."PPC complies with all relevant environmental legislation across key areas. Plant-specific environmental registers are maintained to assess and update obligations and risks in line with evolving regulatory requirements," the company said.To address the dust emissions, PPC implemented corrective measures, including adjustments to clinker offloading procedures and plans to install a dedicated dust containment structure."Clinker offloading adjustments have been implemented, reducing tippler usage to minimise dust emissions. A long-term solution involves procuring a tippler shed to further control dust," PPC noted.The report also highlighted that PPC continuously monitors emissions from its kiln stacks and other point sources using advanced systems, which are regularly calibrated to ensure accuracy and compliance."Emissions are monitored through a combination of internal controls, external audits, and ongoing engagement with regulatory authorities," the company added.In addition to technical improvements, PPC has rolled out significant upgrades and international benchmarking exercises to elevate its environmental performance. This includes replacing bag filters at its Slurry, Bulawayo, and Colleen Bawn plants, as well as conducting isokinetic sampling point analyses at Riebeek and De Hoek.The cement giant has also invested in the ABB Knowledge Management system to digitally track emissions at all its sites, and continued employee training to build a culture of environmental accountability.The EMA fine and PPC's response come amid increasing pressure on Zimbabwean industries to implement sustainable practices, as both regulators and the public demand greater corporate responsibility in environmental matters.