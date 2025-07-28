Latest News Editor's Choice


Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A suspected murder has sent shockwaves through the suburb of New Magwegwe after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered floating in a stream last Friday, July 26, 2025.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the woman's body was found with visible injuries, including a swollen left eye and facial bruises  -  signs that strongly suggest foul play. Authorities believe she may have been assaulted before her death.

"The body was partially dressed in a white, red and black checked dress and was barefoot," police said.

Local residents who stumbled upon the body described the scene as horrifying and emotionally distressing.

"She looked like she had been beaten. It's heartbreaking," said one visibly shaken resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The incident has left the usually quiet community reeling in fear and grief, with many demanding swift justice.

Police have since opened a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the woman and apprehending those responsible.

"Anyone with information is urged to report at any nearest police station," the ZRP said.

Authorities are urging community members to come forward if they recognise the woman or have seen any suspicious activity in the area in recent days.

Source - B-Metro
