Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a pronounced cold snap that has swept across much of the country, prompting meteorologists to describe it as potentially the "tail end" of the winter season. While the nation braces against the chill, forecasters predict a warming trend is on the horizon as August progresses.

According to the latest weather updates, Zimbabweans are being urged to take extra precautions during this period, including wearing warm clothing and using additional blankets, especially during the cold nights. The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) attributes the drop in temperatures to cold winds blowing in from the south, which have brought especially biting conditions to regions such as Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland.

"These areas are currently experiencing some of the lowest temperatures in the country, a clear sign of the intensity of this cold front," an MSD spokesperson confirmed.

August typically marks a transitional month in Zimbabwe's climate cycle, during which temperatures begin to rise steadily ahead of the hot and dry season. The MSD has noted that while such cold spells are not unusual at this time of year, the current one is particularly widespread and sharp - likely representing the final surge of winter's influence.

As the nation moves through the latter part of August, meteorologists expect a gradual warming trend to set in, with daytime temperatures increasing and nights becoming less severe. This shift will pave the way for the hotter, drier conditions that characterise the weeks leading up to Zimbabwe's rainy season, which generally begins around November.

The MSD encourages the public to remain vigilant and keep up to date with official forecasts to better manage the changing weather patterns. This brief but sharp cold snap serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of seasonal transitions and the importance of preparedness during such climatic shifts.

