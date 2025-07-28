Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nearly two decades after it first rocked Zimbabwe's political and corporate landscape, the notorious 2006 Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) corruption scandal has taken a dramatic legal turn - now reaching the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).The development signals a renewed judicial chapter in the long-running case that implicated several high-profile figures, including former ZUPCO chairman Charles Nherera and then-Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity, Bright Matonga. Both were accused of accepting bribes from prominent bus supplier Jayesh Shah in a scandal that exposed deep-rooted corruption in public procurement systems.At the heart of the case were allegations that ZUPCO officials demanded and received kickbacks to facilitate the procurement of buses, with Nherera subsequently convicted and sentenced to prison. Matonga, who was jointly charged with Nherera, faced trial in what became one of Zimbabwe's most closely watched anti-corruption efforts of the 2000s. The fallout extended to then-Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo, as recorded conversations and new evidence emerged during investigations.While initial prosecutions and appeals were handled by the lower courts and the Supreme Court, the case's entry into the Constitutional Court points to broader legal and constitutional implications. Legal experts suggest that the current proceedings likely involve challenges to the constitutional validity of aspects of the earlier trials - possibly relating to fair trial rights, due process, or the legality of the statutes used to prosecute the accused.The Constitutional Court's involvement indicates that this is no longer just a matter of criminal liability, but one of constitutional justice and legal precedent.Although details of the ConCourt proceedings remain under wraps, the move underscores the enduring impact of the ZUPCO scandal on Zimbabwe's justice system and the continued scrutiny of corruption within State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The case has become emblematic of the struggle for accountability in public institutions and the broader national battle against impunity.Legal analysts say the court's handling of the matter could set important precedents for future corruption prosecutions, particularly those involving alleged violations of constitutional protections.As the nation awaits the outcome, the revival of the ZUPCO case at this high level serves as a stark reminder that even the longest-standing scandals can return to the forefront of legal reckoning - especially where questions of justice and constitutional rights are at stake.