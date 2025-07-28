Harare City Council's business clampdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare City Council (HCC) has launched a sweeping operation to shut down non-compliant businesses across the capital, as part of an aggressive campaign to enforce municipal by-laws and recover outstanding rates.The blitz, which commenced on July 28, 2025, is targeting commercial entities operating without valid licenses or those in arrears with the local authority. Council officials say the initiative is aimed at restoring order within Harare's commercial landscape and strengthening revenue collection efforts essential for improved service delivery.According to city officials, the crackdown follows multiple warnings issued in June to businesses found flouting council regulations. Enforcement teams have since moved through the Central Business District (CBD), industrial zones, and selected residential suburbs, inspecting compliance and issuing closure orders to violators."The operation is a necessary step in our broader efforts to ensure orderly urban governance and accountability," said an HCC spokesperson. "For far too long, non-compliance has undermined council operations, service delivery, and the city's financial stability. We are now taking firm action."The council says it will continue to monitor the city in the coming weeks to ensure adherence to licensing regulations and payment of dues. Businesses that settle their arrears and regularize their operations will be allowed to reopen, while persistent defaulters risk legal action.The clampdown comes as Harare faces mounting pressure to improve waste management, water provision, and road maintenance - all of which are tied to the council's ability to collect revenue efficiently.Residents and business associations have expressed mixed reactions. While some applaud the council's decisive action, others have called for more dialogue and support mechanisms to help struggling small businesses comply without being forced to shut down.Nonetheless, the HCC has reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law and create a fair and orderly commercial environment in the capital.