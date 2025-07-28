Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The legal team representing Zimbabwe's Vice-President, General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, has welcomed the recent forfeiture ruling handed down by the Gauteng High Court in South Africa against his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa.

In a statement issued by Advocate Lewis Uriri, instructed by Machingura Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga hailed the ruling as a landmark moment in the fight against cross-border financial crimes and the regional recovery of illicit assets.

The Gauteng High Court on 28 July 2025 granted a forfeiture order in favour of the State of Zimbabwe, following proceedings involving proceeds suspected to have been acquired unlawfully by Mubaiwa. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the development in a public statement, triggering the response from the Vice-President's legal team.

"Our client welcomes this significant development and commends the collaborative efforts between the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe and its South African counterparts in pursuing justice across borders," the statement read.

Chiwenga's lawyers emphasised that the ruling reaffirmed the global and regional commitment to combating illicit financial flows and upholding the principle that no country should be a haven for criminal proceeds.

"The ruling by the Gauteng High Court affirms the principle that proceeds of crime have no sanctuary within the region. Importantly, the funds in question are to be forfeited to the State of the Republic of Zimbabwe," the statement said.

The Vice-President also took the opportunity to clarify his role in the matter, stating that he acted swiftly upon discovering the alleged unlawful financial activities involving Mubaiwa.

"Upon becoming aware of the unlawful activities in question, [our client] promptly reported the matter and has since rendered his full cooperation to the National Prosecuting Authority," the lawyers noted. "His actions were motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability."

Chiwenga reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and the strengthening of institutional frameworks designed to protect the financial and legal integrity of the state.

The statement concluded with a strong expression of support for Zimbabwe's justice system and its international law enforcement collaborations.

This latest legal blow to Marry Mubaiwa adds to her mounting troubles. She is already facing a slew of criminal charges in Zimbabwe, including attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering. The recent cross-border ruling signals an intensification of efforts by regional authorities to pursue financial crime beyond national borders.

More on: #Chiwenga, #Court,

Comments


Must Read

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

55 mins ago | 69 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Concern over rise in street children

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

6 hrs ago | 992 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 913 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

9 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

19 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

19 hrs ago | 1237 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

21 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

23 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

23 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

23 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

23 hrs ago | 121 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

23 hrs ago | 343 Views

Cop, council worker drown

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

23 hrs ago | 126 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

28 Jul 2025 at 15:48hrs | 575 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

28 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 495 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

28 Jul 2025 at 14:51hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

28 Jul 2025 at 14:19hrs | 437 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

28 Jul 2025 at 14:18hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

28 Jul 2025 at 14:02hrs | 140 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

28 Jul 2025 at 13:26hrs | 763 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

28 Jul 2025 at 13:25hrs | 430 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

28 Jul 2025 at 13:24hrs | 209 Views