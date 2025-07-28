Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

The legal team representing Zimbabwe's Vice-President, General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, has welcomed the recent forfeiture ruling handed down by the Gauteng High Court in South Africa against his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa.In a statement issued by Advocate Lewis Uriri, instructed by Machingura Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga hailed the ruling as a landmark moment in the fight against cross-border financial crimes and the regional recovery of illicit assets.The Gauteng High Court on 28 July 2025 granted a forfeiture order in favour of the State of Zimbabwe, following proceedings involving proceeds suspected to have been acquired unlawfully by Mubaiwa. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the development in a public statement, triggering the response from the Vice-President's legal team."Our client welcomes this significant development and commends the collaborative efforts between the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe and its South African counterparts in pursuing justice across borders," the statement read.Chiwenga's lawyers emphasised that the ruling reaffirmed the global and regional commitment to combating illicit financial flows and upholding the principle that no country should be a haven for criminal proceeds."The ruling by the Gauteng High Court affirms the principle that proceeds of crime have no sanctuary within the region. Importantly, the funds in question are to be forfeited to the State of the Republic of Zimbabwe," the statement said.The Vice-President also took the opportunity to clarify his role in the matter, stating that he acted swiftly upon discovering the alleged unlawful financial activities involving Mubaiwa."Upon becoming aware of the unlawful activities in question, [our client] promptly reported the matter and has since rendered his full cooperation to the National Prosecuting Authority," the lawyers noted. "His actions were motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability."Chiwenga reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and the strengthening of institutional frameworks designed to protect the financial and legal integrity of the state.The statement concluded with a strong expression of support for Zimbabwe's justice system and its international law enforcement collaborations.This latest legal blow to Marry Mubaiwa adds to her mounting troubles. She is already facing a slew of criminal charges in Zimbabwe, including attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering. The recent cross-border ruling signals an intensification of efforts by regional authorities to pursue financial crime beyond national borders.