Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago
Hwange East legislator Joseph Bonda has called on the government to prioritise the employment of local people in the ongoing rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Highway, a critical national infrastructure project.

Speaking during a Question and Answer session in the National Assembly last week, Bonda asked Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona whether plans were in place to ensure that communities along the highway directly benefit from the massive project through job opportunities.

In response, Minister Mhona confirmed that the government had already taken steps to guarantee the involvement of local communities, stressing that inclusive development remains a key priority.

"This project is a key milestone in our national infrastructural development agenda as this route lies at the intersection of several strategic development pillars, notably tourism, trade, mining, and energy," Mhona said. "Five contractors are currently on-site, each working on a 51km stretch, starting from Bulawayo to Gwayi."

He added that the entire rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by mid-2026, with contractors already operating on various segments of the highway.

Mhona reassured Parliament that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development maintains a strict policy requiring all contractors to recruit 100% of their general labour force from local communities within their operational zones.

"This requirement is enforced through robust stakeholder engagement processes that are carried out throughout the project," he said.

In a further push for inclusivity, the minister said contractors are also strongly encouraged to allocate a fair share of employment opportunities to women as part of the government’s gender inclusion strategy.

Beyond direct job creation, Mhona highlighted that surrounding communities are also expected to benefit from indirect economic activity, as contractors are being encouraged to procure catering, accommodation, and other services locally.

"We are fully aware of the importance of inclusive development," Mhona said. "We continue to monitor and enforce policies that promote local participation and employment during the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road and, indeed, in all our national infrastructural projects."

The 327km Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Highway serves as a vital corridor for tourism and commerce in Zimbabwe and the Southern African region, connecting key economic zones and facilitating regional integration.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Road, #Project, #Bulawayo

