National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated National Youth Empowerment Symposium, initially scheduled for 31 July to 1 August 2025.

In a statement issued Monday, the ministry advised that the symposium will now take place on 21 and 22 October 2025 at the Harare Agricultural Showgrounds.

"The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training wishes to inform its stakeholders - mainly the youths, development partners, and the media - that the National Youth Empowerment Symposium has been rescheduled. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted," the ministry said.

The symposium is expected to bring together young people, policymakers, and development partners to discuss youth empowerment strategies, entrepreneurship, skills development, and inclusive growth.

Further details and an updated programme for the October event are expected to be announced in due course.

