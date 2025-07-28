Latest News Editor's Choice


+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
More than 20 people were injured on Tuesday morning when a commuter omnibus travelling from Ziko to Harare's central business district veered off Seke Road and crashed near Chinhamo Service Station after bursting a front tyre.

The injured were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention. At least seven of the victims sustained serious injuries, according to early reports.

Among the passengers was Daniel Chayirikira (43), who was travelling with his 25-year-old son, Panashe. The pair escaped with minor injuries.

"Tinodira doro pasi, kutenda vadzimu vedu tingadai tisina kurarama uye kubuda saizvozvi," said Daniel after being treated - expressing gratitude to his ancestors for their survival.

The chaotic aftermath saw emergency personnel battling to assist the injured, including one woman who refused to be taken to the hospital on religious grounds.

"Ndiri wechitendero, hama dzangu dzikazonzwa kuti mandiendesa kuchipatara hazvifambe zvakanaka. Ndiendesei kuBudiriro, ndiko kwatinoshandirwa," she told paramedics, insisting she be taken to a spiritual healer in Budiriro instead.

As of the time of reporting, police had not yet recorded statements from the injured at the hospital, and investigations into the exact cause of the crash were ongoing.

Authorities are urging public transport operators to routinely inspect their vehicles to ensure passenger safety, particularly on the busy Seke Road route that links Chitungwiza to the capital.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Accident, #Crash, #Seke

