Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Ruwa man was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and held for ransom over the weekend by six neighbours who accused him of being romantically involved with a 14-year-old girl. The suspects, who include the girl's parents, are said to have used violence and threats - including a pit bull dog - to extort money from the man.Stanley Munhungeyi, 42, claims he was attacked early Saturday morning by his neighbours, Etheline Mudare (35) and her husband Prosper Mbengo (35), who, along with four other family members, allegedly forced him into a car and drove him to Msasa, where he was coerced into withdrawing US$100.The ordeal reportedly began after the teenage girl went to Munhungeyi's home to charge her phone. Her mother confronted her about her presence in his room, triggering the abduction."Police arrested a couple for kidnapping their neighbour whom they accused of dating their daughter, aged 14," said Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza. "Circumstances were that on Saturday at around 6:45AM, the complainant was home when the accused persons' daughter came to charge her cell phone. When her mother arrived and saw her leaving the room, she became suspicious."Later that day, Etheline allegedly returned with two other women, accusing Munhungeyi of having a relationship with the minor. One of them struck him with a brick on the head, knocking him to the ground, before all three reportedly beat him with sticks. The group then marched him to the girl's home where her father, Prosper Mbengo, joined in the beating.After learning Munhungeyi had money in his bank account, the family allegedly forced him to withdraw US$100 at a bank in Msasa. On the way back, the mother contacted another relative - an "uncle" - who also demanded money.According to Inspector Chakanza, the situation escalated further when a sixth accused arrived with a pit bull. "The dog was used as a threat - they said they would release it on the complainant if he failed to pay more money," he said.Munhungeyi was taken to a house in Damafalls Phase 2 and held captive overnight. He was forced to call his own relatives and plead for money. Police were eventually tipped off by neighbours, leading to a raid on the home and the rescue of the victim.The couple was arrested on the spot, while the four other suspects fled and remain at large.Munhungeyi was taken to Ruwa Rehabilitation Hospital where he received treatment and was later discharged.Police are appealing for public assistance in locating the remaining suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest police station.