Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A local non-governmental organisation, Wildlife Conservation Action (WCA), has introduced an unconventional but effective tool in the fight against human-wildlife conflict in rural Kariba - the vuvuzela.

Partnering with the Nyaminyami Rural District Council and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), WCA has rolled out the vuvuzela alert system to help protect communities from dangerous wildlife, particularly lions. The plastic horn, made famous by football fans during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, is now a frontline defence in gardens and homesteads surrounding the Siakobvu Growth Point.

"The vuvuzela system aims to reduce the risk of lion attacks on humans and livestock, promoting co-existence with wildlife," said Lorraine Jowa, WCA's environmental education and awareness project assistant, during a community outreach event on Monday.

Smallholder farmers and villagers are now blowing vuvuzelas to warn others and to scare away lions that occasionally stray into residential areas in search of food or water. The loud monotone sound alerts neighbours and schoolchildren to be cautious and seek safety.

"Communities around Siakobvu Growth Point now use vuvuzelas to scare away lions. This system also warns school children to be vigilant when they hear the sound," Jowa said.

The initiative is part of a broader conservation and safety campaign by WCA, especially in human-wildlife interface zones like Nyaminyami in Mashonaland West and Mbire in Mashonaland Central, where rising demand for land has increased encounters between people and wild animals.

To further bolster safety and promote peaceful coexistence, WCA has also deployed trained local guardians, known as Batabilili, who work with residents to monitor wildlife movement and prevent crop and livestock losses. These guardians are involved in conflict response, data collection, and awareness education.

"Our multifaceted approach includes responding to conflict incidents, collecting conflict data, monitoring wildlife movements, alerting farmers about dangerous animals, and conducting awareness campaigns," Jowa said.

The project not only aims to save lives and property but also to protect endangered species and reduce retaliation killings of wildlife.

By incorporating traditional community alert systems and local participation, WCA's grassroots approach is being hailed as an innovative, low-cost model for wildlife conservation and community safety in Zimbabwe's rural districts.

Source - NewZiana

