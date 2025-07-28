Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 19-year-old boy has died following a brutal stabbing in a suspected love-related dispute that has left a rural community in Matabeleland South reeling in shock and grief.

Police confirmed that Somandla Ngwenya, of Malopa Village under Chief Madlambuzi, was fatally attacked on Friday in Mafeha Village during a violent altercation allegedly involving three other young men.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Ngwenya, said the suspects have been identified as Mthabisi Ndlovu (22), Thapelo Sibanda (21), and Qhubani Mabhena (22), all from neighbouring villages in the Madlambuzi area.

"One suspect has been arrested while another is still at large. The third suspect was found dead in a suspected case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing," said Inspector Ngwenya.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident stemmed from a dispute over a girl. The confrontation turned deadly when one of the suspects reportedly restrained the victim, while another used a knife to stab him in the abdomen, disembowelling him.

"It was horrifying," said one resident who witnessed the attack and spoke on condition of anonymity. "It all started over a girl. One held him down while the other used a knife. It was something we never expected to witness."

Community sources claim the suspects were related and that after the incident, one of them fled to his girlfriend's home in the area.

"He tried to hide there, but when word got out, community members attempted to confront him. He escaped into the bush and hasn't been seen since," said a local villager.

The incident has left Mafeha Village, under Chief Madlambuzi, in a state of fear and mourning. Residents are calling for increased police presence and psychosocial support services to help the community cope with the trauma.

"This is a tragedy," said another villager. "Two young lives have been lost-one to violence, another to suicide-and a third is on the run. Our hearts are broken, and our community is in pain. We need justice and peace."

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspect to come forward as investigations continue.

The killing has reignited calls for greater youth engagement and counselling services in rural areas, with local leaders warning that unresolved emotional conflicts among young people are increasingly turning deadly.

Source - Cite
