Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has attributed the government's failure to meet the constitutionally mandated five percent allocation of national revenue towards devolution to cash flow constraints, erratic revenue inflows, and poor project readiness by local authorities.

Section 301(3) of the Constitution stipulates that "not less than five percent of the national revenues raised in any financial year must be allocated to provincial and local tiers of government." However, since the inception of Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers in 2019, disbursements have fallen far short of this requirement.

Appearing before Parliament last week, Prof Ncube revealed that only 23 percent of the ZiG$193.2 billion budgeted for devolution in 2023 was disbursed. In 2024, the figure dropped slightly to 26 percent of the ZiG$4.1 billion earmarked for the same purpose.

"Of course, we always strive to meet 100 percent disbursement or the full five percent… However, we always come out at about a third of that," said Ncube. "There is a difference between these disbursements and cash flow outlays. Cash flow outlays usually lag because we live within our means."

He explained that government revenue is received unevenly throughout the year, with a significant portion arriving in the final quarter. This uneven flow complicates consistent and timely disbursements to local authorities.

To address the challenge, Ncube said Treasury is considering short-term domestic borrowing at the end of the third quarter, to be repaid using revenues collected in November and December. "This is a strategy to smooth the issue of revenue receipts, which are uneven through the year," he noted.

Despite these efforts, Members of Parliament expressed growing concern over the government's continued failure to meet the constitutional threshold.

Mbizo MP Corban Madzivanyika challenged the government's track record, saying, "To say that we have got 23 percent and 26 percent in successive years, do you think that is sustainable when we are dealing with a must-case scenario?"

He insisted Parliament expects to see at least 87 to 90 percent disbursement by the end of September to demonstrate a serious commitment to constitutional obligations.

In response, Ncube said another key bottleneck was the lack of project preparedness among local authorities, which are required to submit fully auditable proposals, complete with engineering certifications and acquittals, before funds can be released.

"You do not just give away money like that," Ncube stressed. "There has to be a project that will absorb those resources. That project has to be ready. The local authorities have to be ready to receive those resources."

Responding to a request from Emakhandeni-Luveve MP Discent Bajila for a provincial breakdown of disbursements, Ncube said while Treasury allocates funds, actual disbursements are managed by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

"In 2023, cumulative disbursements stood at ZiG$44.9 billion against an approved ZiG$193.2 billion. In 2024, a total of ZiG$1 billion was availed against a budget of ZiG$4.1 billion," he revealed.

To bolster implementation going forward, Ncube said Treasury would work closely with the Ministry of Local Government to develop clear cash flow and project execution plans. He also announced that resources equivalent to US$30 million were being processed in June 2025 to support the devolution programme.

Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani urged the government to do more, noting the funds' crucial role in rural development.

"These devolution funds solve a lot of problems like constructing schools, clinics and boreholes. This devolution fund is as good as salt in our relish," he said.

In closing, Ncube reiterated the importance of devolution in transforming rural communities and assured legislators that the government remains committed to improving funding and expediting disbursements. He also pointed to complementary programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, dam construction and road infrastructure as part of a broader development agenda.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

4 mins ago | 10 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

17 mins ago | 21 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Concern over rise in street children

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

9 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1021 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

12 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

13 hrs ago | 326 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

22 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

28 Jul 2025 at 20:33hrs | 246 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

28 Jul 2025 at 19:24hrs | 458 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

28 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 1776 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

28 Jul 2025 at 19:01hrs | 564 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 19:00hrs | 554 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

28 Jul 2025 at 18:59hrs | 435 Views