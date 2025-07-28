Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 90,000 Zimbabwean nationals have submitted applications for various visa categories, permits, and waivers to South Africa's Department of Home Affairs (DHA) as the clock ticks down to the final phase of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.According to official data, approximately 5,000 applications have been received for the new Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, while around 20,000 applications have been filed under other visa or permit categories. Notably, 71,000 applications of all types have already been finalised, reflecting significant activity ahead of the November deadline.However, the DHA estimates that at least 80,000 ZEP-eligible Zimbabweans have not yet applied for alternative permits, raising concerns of a potential backlog and legal uncertainty for many when the final grace period ends.To ease the transition into South Africa's mainstream immigration system, 62,000 waivers have been approved so far — but only 19,000 of those have been downloaded via the VFS Global Management system, indicating that a large number of applicants have yet to collect or receive their decisions.In addition, approximately 10,000 waiver applications submitted as far back as 2023 remain unresolved, fuelling anxieties over bureaucratic delays and communication gaps between applicants and authorities.The validity of existing ZEPs has been extended to November 28, 2025, according to immigration consultancy Fragomen, providing a crucial extension for permit holders to regularise their stay in South Africa.ZEP holders are required to apply for either a waiver or transition into mainstream visa categories during this period. Importantly, individuals who have already submitted their applications for waivers or alternative visas do not need to apply for the new exemption permits, DHA has clarified.In a bid to streamline the process, the Department of Home Affairs is transitioning to a digital system for communicating waiver decisions. Outcomes will now be emailed directly to applicants, eliminating the need for physical collection through VFS centres — a move expected to reduce congestion and delays.The ZEP scheme was introduced in 2017 to allow eligible Zimbabweans to live, work, and study in South Africa without formal immigration status. It replaced earlier dispensations stretching back to 2009 and had been extended multiple times before the government resolved to phase it out in favour of standard immigration pathways.Legal experts and migrant rights groups have warned that failure to apply for proper documentation by the deadline could expose thousands of Zimbabweans to deportation risks or loss of access to essential services, including banking, employment, and healthcare.Human rights organisations continue to advocate for a more humane and efficient process, particularly for long-term ZEP holders who have built lives in South Africa over the past 10–15 years.With only four months remaining until the November 28 deadline, the Department of Home Affairs is under mounting pressure to resolve the outstanding waiver applications and ensure a smooth digital rollout.Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa are being urged to urgently apply for the appropriate visas or waivers and download their documents via the VFS system to avoid last-minute complications.Failure to regularise one's stay could leave tens of thousands vulnerable, despite the ongoing efforts by South African authorities to finalise outstanding cases and modernise the process.