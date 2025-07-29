Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Senior government officials have stepped in to rescue a multi-million-dollar Chinese-run cement plant in Magunje, Mashonaland West, as mounting community resistance and environmental concerns threaten to derail the project.

The Magunje Cement Plant, developed by Labenmon Investment (Pvt) Ltd, has become a flashpoint of tension, with villagers accusing the Chinese firm of environmental violations and demanding the relocation of the facility. Residents fear that the plant's proximity to Magunje Dam—a key drinking water source for surrounding communities and military barracks—poses serious health and ecological risks. Concerns have also been raised over the loss of grazing land and inadequate consultation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly ordered a halt to the project over environmental concerns, while the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) continues investigations into the potential impact of the plant. Despite a High Court order to stop construction, villagers allege the Chinese company has defied the ruling and proceeded with operations. Reports of intimidation and arbitrary arrests targeting dissenting locals have further inflamed tensions.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi visited the site last Friday in an effort to understand the situation and mediate between stakeholders. Speaking after the visit, Ziyambi said he had gone as a senior Zanu PF official to assess the facts on the ground amid conflicting narratives about the project.

"I mainly went there to appreciate and be able to understand what the issues were," said Ziyambi. "If this project had been approved, there would have been work permits and an Environmental Impact Assessment. If there are issues, let's comply and move forward."

He emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental compliance, urging stakeholders to find common ground.

"You cannot say you want to throw away something that can benefit you and future generations," he said. "What is it that they want? Are we saying that in Zimbabwe, we cannot have a cement factory?"

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa, who accompanied Ziyambi, echoed his sentiments. She said villagers had largely welcomed the project, describing it as an example of rural industrialisation aligned with Vision 2030.

"Out of almost 70 traditional leaders who attended the fact-finding meeting, only one had an issue," said Mliswa. "The company has promised to address that matter."

However, several villagers strongly oppose the project. One community member said: "We are against the unprocedural setting up of an industrial area, particularly a cement plant, in the catchment area of Magunje Dam, which supplies fresh water to the army barracks, schools, and hospitals."

Audio recordings leaked from Friday's meeting revealed concerns among traditional leaders. Chief Chanetsa admitted that although he had convened a consultation, some key voices were absent, creating divisions in the community.

"We did not start the project in a place like this," he said. "We started it when it was still a forest, and we consulted the headmen. If Hurungwe prospers and a cement plant is constructed, we will be happy."

Ziyambi responded by emphasizing unity: "It is supposed to be done when people are not fighting. If you fight with your brother, your rivals will be busy enjoying your benefits."

Meanwhile, a high-level government official is said to have recently met with representatives from EMA, the Mines ministry, police, and other stakeholders in Magunje. Sources say the Presidium has expressed concern over the Chinese company's activities, especially in light of the brewing local discontent.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo declined to comment.

As investigations continue, the future of the Magunje Cement Plant remains uncertain, with a resolution likely to hinge on whether the investors can meet environmental requirements and win back community trust.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

20 mins ago | 6 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

13 hrs ago | 695 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

18 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

18 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

18 hrs ago | 220 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

18 hrs ago | 526 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

19 hrs ago | 58 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

19 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

20 hrs ago | 475 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Concern over rise in street children

20 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

21 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

21 hrs ago | 456 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

29 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1757 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

29 Jul 2025 at 10:27hrs | 1291 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

29 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

29 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

29 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 197 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

29 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 813 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

29 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1564 Views