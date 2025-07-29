Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

News / National

by Staff reporter

Senior government officials have stepped in to rescue a multi-million-dollar Chinese-run cement plant in Magunje, Mashonaland West, as mounting community resistance and environmental concerns threaten to derail the project.The Magunje Cement Plant, developed by Labenmon Investment (Pvt) Ltd, has become a flashpoint of tension, with villagers accusing the Chinese firm of environmental violations and demanding the relocation of the facility. Residents fear that the plant's proximity to Magunje Dam—a key drinking water source for surrounding communities and military barracks—poses serious health and ecological risks. Concerns have also been raised over the loss of grazing land and inadequate consultation.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly ordered a halt to the project over environmental concerns, while the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) continues investigations into the potential impact of the plant. Despite a High Court order to stop construction, villagers allege the Chinese company has defied the ruling and proceeded with operations. Reports of intimidation and arbitrary arrests targeting dissenting locals have further inflamed tensions.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi visited the site last Friday in an effort to understand the situation and mediate between stakeholders. Speaking after the visit, Ziyambi said he had gone as a senior Zanu PF official to assess the facts on the ground amid conflicting narratives about the project."I mainly went there to appreciate and be able to understand what the issues were," said Ziyambi. "If this project had been approved, there would have been work permits and an Environmental Impact Assessment. If there are issues, let's comply and move forward."He emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental compliance, urging stakeholders to find common ground."You cannot say you want to throw away something that can benefit you and future generations," he said. "What is it that they want? Are we saying that in Zimbabwe, we cannot have a cement factory?"Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa, who accompanied Ziyambi, echoed his sentiments. She said villagers had largely welcomed the project, describing it as an example of rural industrialisation aligned with Vision 2030."Out of almost 70 traditional leaders who attended the fact-finding meeting, only one had an issue," said Mliswa. "The company has promised to address that matter."However, several villagers strongly oppose the project. One community member said: "We are against the unprocedural setting up of an industrial area, particularly a cement plant, in the catchment area of Magunje Dam, which supplies fresh water to the army barracks, schools, and hospitals."Audio recordings leaked from Friday's meeting revealed concerns among traditional leaders. Chief Chanetsa admitted that although he had convened a consultation, some key voices were absent, creating divisions in the community."We did not start the project in a place like this," he said. "We started it when it was still a forest, and we consulted the headmen. If Hurungwe prospers and a cement plant is constructed, we will be happy."Ziyambi responded by emphasizing unity: "It is supposed to be done when people are not fighting. If you fight with your brother, your rivals will be busy enjoying your benefits."Meanwhile, a high-level government official is said to have recently met with representatives from EMA, the Mines ministry, police, and other stakeholders in Magunje. Sources say the Presidium has expressed concern over the Chinese company's activities, especially in light of the brewing local discontent.Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo declined to comment.As investigations continue, the future of the Magunje Cement Plant remains uncertain, with a resolution likely to hinge on whether the investors can meet environmental requirements and win back community trust.