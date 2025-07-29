Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Rural communities across Zimbabwe are up in arms after traditional leaders reportedly ordered each household to contribute buckets of maize to the chiefs' granaries under the guise of the cultural practice known as Zunde Ramambo or Isiphala seNkosi.

Zunde Ramambo, a longstanding tradition intended to create food reserves for vulnerable members of the community, is now at the centre of controversy as villagers accuse some chiefs of hijacking the initiative for personal gain. Residents in several districts told NewsDay they were being compelled to hand over at least one bucket of maize per household, despite poor harvests and growing food insecurity.

"We are shocked," one villager said. "Even those who are supposed to benefit from the initiative are being forced to contribute grain they don't have."

Sources revealed that some traditional leaders have already collected up to 10 tonnes of maize each, with allegations that they are also demanding free labour from villagers to work in their fields during the summer cropping season. In many cases, villagers claim they must shoulder the cost of transporting the maize to chiefs' homesteads, often located several kilometres away.

Worse still, some chiefs are reportedly rejecting poor-quality maize and demanding only top-grade grain, forcing struggling villagers to buy maize from markets to meet the imposed requirements.

"We did our best with the little we had, but most of us couldn't afford certified seed due to high prices," said one village head. "Now, even our efforts are being dismissed by the chief."

In defence of the practice, Chief Mukanganwi, born Munyaradzi Chapwanya, confirmed the maize collections and said they were being done as a precautionary measure in case of future droughts or food shortages.

"Yes, we are collecting 10kg of grain from each household," he said. "We are not forcing anyone, but we are recording names of those who submit. The grain is being delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for future distribution."

He also claimed the exercise was being carried out under a directive from government: "This is a ministry directive and most chiefs in our area have completed the exercise."

However, the Local Government and Public Works Ministry has distanced itself from the practice. Ministry spokesperson Gabriel Masvora told NewsDay that no such policy exists under the Zunde Ramambo programme.

"We do not have such a policy," Masvora said. "Please send us the names of the chiefs involved so we can investigate."

This response has further fueled villagers' suspicions, with many questioning the lack of documentation or receipts proving their maize was officially handed over to the GMB.

"If this is really a government initiative, why is there no transparency?" asked one villager. "Why are we not given any proof of contribution?"

The unfolding controversy has sparked nationwide debate over the abuse of traditional leadership powers and the limits of cultural obligations in times of economic hardship. With many villagers struggling to recover from drought-affected harvests, the alleged coercion has only deepened rural discontent.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Chief, #Granaries, #Maize

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

2 mins ago | 1 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

15 hrs ago | 813 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

16 hrs ago | 1383 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

16 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

17 hrs ago | 602 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

18 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

18 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

18 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

Concern over rise in street children

20 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

20 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

20 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

21 hrs ago | 449 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

21 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

29 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1753 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

29 Jul 2025 at 10:27hrs | 1290 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

29 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 853 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

29 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

29 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 197 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

29 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 812 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

29 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1560 Views