Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

Rural communities across Zimbabwe are up in arms after traditional leaders reportedly ordered each household to contribute buckets of maize to the chiefs' granaries under the guise of the cultural practice known as Zunde Ramambo or Isiphala seNkosi.Zunde Ramambo, a longstanding tradition intended to create food reserves for vulnerable members of the community, is now at the centre of controversy as villagers accuse some chiefs of hijacking the initiative for personal gain. Residents in several districts told NewsDay they were being compelled to hand over at least one bucket of maize per household, despite poor harvests and growing food insecurity."We are shocked," one villager said. "Even those who are supposed to benefit from the initiative are being forced to contribute grain they don't have."Sources revealed that some traditional leaders have already collected up to 10 tonnes of maize each, with allegations that they are also demanding free labour from villagers to work in their fields during the summer cropping season. In many cases, villagers claim they must shoulder the cost of transporting the maize to chiefs' homesteads, often located several kilometres away.Worse still, some chiefs are reportedly rejecting poor-quality maize and demanding only top-grade grain, forcing struggling villagers to buy maize from markets to meet the imposed requirements."We did our best with the little we had, but most of us couldn't afford certified seed due to high prices," said one village head. "Now, even our efforts are being dismissed by the chief."In defence of the practice, Chief Mukanganwi, born Munyaradzi Chapwanya, confirmed the maize collections and said they were being done as a precautionary measure in case of future droughts or food shortages."Yes, we are collecting 10kg of grain from each household," he said. "We are not forcing anyone, but we are recording names of those who submit. The grain is being delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for future distribution."He also claimed the exercise was being carried out under a directive from government: "This is a ministry directive and most chiefs in our area have completed the exercise."However, the Local Government and Public Works Ministry has distanced itself from the practice. Ministry spokesperson Gabriel Masvora told NewsDay that no such policy exists under the Zunde Ramambo programme."We do not have such a policy," Masvora said. "Please send us the names of the chiefs involved so we can investigate."This response has further fueled villagers' suspicions, with many questioning the lack of documentation or receipts proving their maize was officially handed over to the GMB."If this is really a government initiative, why is there no transparency?" asked one villager. "Why are we not given any proof of contribution?"The unfolding controversy has sparked nationwide debate over the abuse of traditional leadership powers and the limits of cultural obligations in times of economic hardship. With many villagers struggling to recover from drought-affected harvests, the alleged coercion has only deepened rural discontent.