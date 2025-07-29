Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is today hosting the Khumbule' Khaya Investment Conference in Harare as part of efforts to attract investors to Zimbabwe's second-largest city, once known as the country's industrial powerhouse.

The one-day conference, themed "Invest in Bulawayo", is being held at the Cresta Lodge in Msasa and is expected to draw a range of stakeholders including potential investors, government officials, policymakers, and representatives from various sectors.

BCC spokesperson Bongiwe Ngwenya said the event is aimed at reconnecting Bulawayo citizens in the diaspora and other parts of Zimbabwe with their roots while encouraging them to reinvest in their home city.

"The City of Bulawayo is hosting the Khumbule' Khaya Investment Conference — Invest in Bulawayo, a gathering aimed at connecting Bulawayo citizens interested in investing in the City of Kings," Ngwenya said.

She said the indaba would showcase a range of investment opportunities across multiple sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, agriculture, and real estate development.

Bulawayo, once the engine of Zimbabwe's industrial economy, has suffered a wave of company closures and relocations in recent decades due to prolonged economic challenges. Many factories now lie idle, leaving the once-bustling industrial zones dormant.

Ngwenya noted that the conference aims not only to promote investment but also to create a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on business trends, challenges, and opportunities specific to the Bulawayo market.

"The conference will provide opportunities for networking, policy advocacy, and business engagement with city officials. It is also an avenue for investors to present ideas, learn from success stories, and discuss what is needed to revive and grow business in Bulawayo," she added.

The Khumbule' Khaya initiative targets both local and international investors, particularly those originally from Bulawayo or with historic ties to the city. Organisers hope the conference will reignite interest in setting up new ventures in the city and resuscitate its economic base.

"We are calling on all those with a heart for Bulawayo — whether based in Zimbabwe or abroad — to consider coming back home to invest," said Ngwenya.

The conference comes at a critical time for Bulawayo, which continues to grapple with deindustrialisation and rising unemployment. BCC officials are optimistic that renewed investment could help restore the city's former economic glory.

