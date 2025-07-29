Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Almost half of Zimbabwe's youth aged between 15 and 35 are neither in education, employment, nor training (NEET), according to alarming new data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat). The figures point to deepening socio-economic challenges that could stall the country's development trajectory.The Second Quarter Labour Force Survey (QLFS) shows that 49.2% of young people fall into the NEET category, raising serious concerns about the prospects of harnessing Zimbabwe's demographic potential. The figures are even more distressing for young women, with the NEET rate among females soaring to 57.4%, compared to 40.4% for young men.Provincial disparities also emerge from the data, with Mashonaland Central recording the highest NEET rate at 58.1%, followed by Matabeleland North (53.8%) and Matabeleland South (52.4%). In contrast, Bulawayo Province fares the best, with the lowest NEET rate at 38.5%. Across all provinces, the trend remains consistent: female youths are disproportionately affected.Experts warn that the high levels of youth disengagement could severely undermine Zimbabwe's chances of benefiting from the so-called demographic dividend — the economic growth potential that arises when a country has a large, youthful working-age population and declining fertility rates.According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Zimbabwe's demographic dividend peaked in 2013 and is now in decline. "The country risks losing the opportunity to accelerate economic growth unless urgent measures are taken to improve youth participation in productive sectors," UNFPA noted.Zimstat's broader unemployment data compounds the concerns. The national expanded unemployment rate stands at 37.1%, with youth being hit hardest. Among those aged 15 to 24, unemployment is at a staggering 58.2%, while the 15 to 35 age group faces a jobless rate of 46.1%.In the Midlands province, unemployment was recorded at 21.8%, with a slightly lower rate among females (20.8%) compared to males (23.3%). Furthermore, people with at least one form of functional disability face an unemployment rate of 23.8%.The latest statistics have sparked calls for urgent government and private sector interventions to improve access to education, vocational training, and decent jobs for young Zimbabweans — particularly women — in order to reverse the tide and reignite economic growth.As Zimbabwe grapples with these challenges, the report underscores a critical need to invest in youth-focused development policies that can unlock the nation's full economic potential.