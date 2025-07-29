Businessman back in custody over community service default

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial businessman Shingai Levison Muringi is back in custody after allegedly defaulting on a court-ordered community service sentence stemming from a contempt of court conviction.Muringi had been ordered by Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki to perform community service at Marlbereign Police Station, after he was found guilty of unlawfully selling a white Toyota Hilux double cab that had been designated as a court exhibit.However, a warrant of arrest was issued following his alleged failure to carry out the community service, leading to his recent incarceration. A default inquiry is currently underway and is expected to continue today.Muringi's legal troubles began when he sold the impounded vehicle to businessman Patrick ‘Chimpa' Mutenha for US$50,000. The court later established that Muringi had only been granted temporary access to the vehicle, which was part of an ongoing criminal case involving allegations of fraud and money laundering.Magistrate Mutendereki, in her ruling, said Muringi breached a December 2023 court order that had clearly stipulated the vehicle was to be produced upon request and not disposed of."The court wasn't there to look at the agreement of sale in the strictest sense but it had occasion to go through the court order… he (Muringi) was granted temporary use of the vehicle and it was to be made available if needed without disposing of it," Mutendereki said in her ruling.She added that selling the vehicle meant it could no longer be made available to the court, which constituted a breach of the original order.Muringi had originally been arrested on August 4, 2023, for fraud and money laundering. His vehicle was seized by the Criminal Investigations Department's Commercial Crimes Division (CID CCD) and held as an exhibit. On December 18, the court allowed temporary release of the vehicle to Muringi on the condition that it remained accessible and not be sold.Just two days later, Muringi sold the car to Chimpa, signing a sale agreement without disclosing the legal restrictions attached to the vehicle. When Chimpa took possession, Muringi filed a false theft report, leading to Chimpa's arrest by the Vehicle Theft Squad.Subsequent investigations revealed the vehicle's status, and it remains impounded as a court exhibit.Muringi's case has once again drawn attention to the manipulation of court processes by individuals with influence and money. Legal analysts say the outcome of the ongoing default inquiry could set a precedent for how community service orders are enforced in high-profile cases.