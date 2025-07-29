Latest News Editor's Choice


Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 14-YEAR-OLD student was raped after she had fled from her mother who wanted to punish her for assaulting her classmate.

The student learnt that her mother wanted to punish her for a brawl with her classmate.

She fled to her grandmother's house.

But, before she could reach her grandmother's house, she was intercepted by two men.

Tawanda Zhuwawo, together with his colleague, drugged her and took turns to rape her overnight.

Tawanda was arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of his accomplice.

"Police arrested a Chitungwiza man for raping a student," said Insp Chakanza.

"The student had fought with her classmate at school and her mother was angry.

"She fled to her grandmother's house.

"Whilst on her way, she met the accused person and his friend.

"The two assaulted her with fists and forced her to drink an unknown liquid, which was in a small container.

"The accused persons led her to a house where they took turns to rape her.

"The complainant was escorted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical examinations and was also referred to Social Welfare for counselling," said Insp Chakanza.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Drug, #Rape, #Mum

