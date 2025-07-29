CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative who was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman has been acquitted by a Gweru court due to lack of evidence.Makopa Manyadze (45) was found not guilty by Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure on Monday, following a successful application for discharge made by his lawyer, Innocent Hore, at the close of the State's case.In his ruling, Magistrate Maturure stated that the State had failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the rape charge and could not prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.According to the prosecution, the alleged incident occurred on June 23 at the complainant's home in Kopje, Gweru, where she was said to be alone at the time. The State alleged that Manyadze had earlier instructed the young woman to take a bath before arriving at her residence.Once inside, the accused allegedly ordered her to sit near him. When she refused, he reportedly grabbed her by the waist and fondled her before throwing her onto a bed and continuing to touch her inappropriately.It was further alleged that Manyadze undressed and raped her once, before instructing her to get dressed and open the gate for him to leave.The complainant later told her twin sister in Bulawayo about the alleged incident, who then alerted their mother, prompting the matter to be reported to the police.However, the court ruled that the evidence presented by the State was inconsistent and inadequate to warrant a conviction.With the acquittal, Manyadze walks free, but the verdict is likely to stir public debate on how sexual offence cases are handled and proven in court.