Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed the immediate implementation of wide-ranging reforms aimed at easing the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe. The reforms, announced after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, include a comprehensive review of levies, licences, fees and permits across 12 key sectors of the economy.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the review will target sectors such as health, agriculture, retail, tourism, transport, energy, manufacturing, broadcasting, telecommunications, liquor, construction and financial services. The current regulatory environment, according to the Cabinet, is characterised by excessive fragmentation, duplication and administrative burdens that undermine economic growth.Dr Muswere said the licensing system in many sectors forces businesses to obtain multiple permits from different regulatory agencies, often through lengthy and complicated procedures. These challenges have long been cited by the private sector as major barriers to investment and business expansion.In response, President Mnangagwa has tasked the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, to lead the review process in collaboration with the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and relevant ministries. The review will focus on streamlining and consolidating existing regulatory requirements to eliminate inefficiencies and unnecessary costs.The reforms will be implemented using a 100-day cycle-based Accelerator Model, with consultations involving government departments, regulatory agencies and the private sector. Once completed, the findings and recommendations will be submitted to Cabinet, and the necessary changes to legislation and statutory instruments will follow.Dr Muswere emphasised that the goal is to make Zimbabwe a more attractive investment destination, stimulate economic activity, support job creation and enhance national competitiveness. The reform programme, he said, aligns with the country's broader economic agenda under Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve an upper-middle-income economy within the next five years.Finance Minister Prof Ncube said work on the review has already begun, starting with the agriculture sector. He indicated that the process will continue over the next six months and is expected to be completed by December this year. He also clarified that the levies, licences, fees and permits under review are not part of the country's tax regime, but administrative charges imposed by government agencies, which often contribute to the high cost of doing business.Prof Ncube added that while the 12 sectors currently under review provide a starting point, the intention is to eventually extend the process to all sectors of the economy. He said the reform initiative is a long-term project that will be pursued with urgency and consistency to ensure measurable impact.