Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has reached a historic milestone in its agricultural sector, recording an all-time high tobacco output of 350 million kilogrammes for the 2025 marketing season. This unprecedented achievement surpasses last year's 296 million kilogrammes and reflects the continued growth and resilience of the country's farmers.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) confirmed that a total of 350,094,186kg of tobacco, worth US$1.16 billion, has been sold so far this season, marking the highest volume ever recorded in the country's history. The figures were announced in the TIMB's latest Auction and Contract Seasonal Sales update released in Harare yesterday.

Over the past four years, Zimbabwe's tobacco industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with production rising from 184 million kg in 2021 to 213 million kg in 2022, then to 296 million kg in 2023, and now reaching the 350 million kg mark in 2025.

This surge in output is being attributed to a combination of factors, including increased participation by smallholder farmers, favourable weather, government-backed reforms, and enhanced contract farming models. More than 127,000 growers registered for the 2025 season, with an estimated 85 percent of them being small-scale farmers. Notably, over 80 percent of the tobacco produced this year was under contract, offering farmers guaranteed markets and access to inputs.

The Government's Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, introduced in 2021, has been instrumental in supporting the sector. The plan seeks to increase annual production, promote value addition, and boost export earnings. It also forms part of Zimbabwe's broader economic development strategy aimed at creating a US$5 billion tobacco industry.

Tobacco Growers Association chairman Mr George Seremwe praised the commitment of farmers, calling this season a remarkable success. "This year, we have made tremendous strides in tobacco growing. Farmers have shown that they are a formidable force in the economy of Zimbabwe," he said. Mr Seremwe stressed the need for local support and affordable funding to sustain profitability and encourage deeper involvement in value addition processes.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, applauded farmers' efforts and urged all players in the industry to focus on consolidating gains, improving efficiency, and investing in value addition and beneficiation. "The dedication and hard work of our tobacco farmers cannot be overstated. Our next step is to prioritise value addition and beneficiation," Prof Jiri said.

As the tobacco marketing season nears its end, Zimbabwe's farmers are not only celebrating record-breaking numbers but also positioning the country as a dominant player in the global tobacco market. With sustained support, innovation and investment, the industry is set to continue its upward trajectory and contribute significantly to national economic growth.

Source - The Herald

