Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at transforming and strengthening healthcare systems in both countries through wide-ranging cooperation in health service delivery, workforce development, and emergency preparedness.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to support mutual growth and enhance healthcare outcomes, focusing on key areas such as primary and specialist care, health financing, the use of medical technology, and health system resilience. It was approved by Cabinet and announced during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere.

"Cabinet considered and approved the MoU between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Government of United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the field of health," said Minister Muswere. "The MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework between the two countries to foster mutual growth, development, and enhancement of healthcare systems within their respective territories."

Under the agreement, Zimbabwe and the UAE will work together across several critical healthcare areas, including reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health, as well as immunisation programs. The cooperation also covers secondary care such as specialist services, patient referrals, laboratory diagnostics, forensic pathology, and blood transfusion services.

Muswere added that the partnership is expected to strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems by enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities. "Health system resilience, whose key aspect is preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, is a major component of the agreement," he said.

Another important focus of the MoU is health financing. The two countries will explore innovative funding models and share expertise to ensure better resource mobilisation and allocation. Workforce development and the use of technology in healthcare are also central to the agreement. "This includes developing and managing healthcare professionals and leveraging health technology to improve service delivery and enhance patient care," Muswere said.

The partnership comes at a time when Zimbabwe's public health institutions are under significant strain. Hospitals are facing critical shortages of medical supplies, decaying infrastructure, and a growing exodus of healthcare professionals due to poor remuneration and working conditions.

This latest agreement with the UAE follows similar MoUs signed by Zimbabwe with China and Belarus two months ago to refurbish the country's largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, as part of a broader government initiative to revitalise the health sector.

Officials hope that international partnerships like these will help stabilise Zimbabwe's healthcare system and position the country to better respond to current and future health challenges.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zimbabwe, #UAE, #Deal

Comments


Must Read

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

13 hrs ago | 686 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

15 hrs ago | 811 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

16 hrs ago | 1378 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

16 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

17 hrs ago | 602 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

18 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

18 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

18 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

Concern over rise in street children

20 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

20 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

20 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

21 hrs ago | 449 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

21 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

29 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1752 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

29 Jul 2025 at 10:27hrs | 1290 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

29 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 853 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

29 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

29 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 197 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

29 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 812 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

29 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1560 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

29 Jul 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views