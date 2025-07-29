Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at transforming and strengthening healthcare systems in both countries through wide-ranging cooperation in health service delivery, workforce development, and emergency preparedness.The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to support mutual growth and enhance healthcare outcomes, focusing on key areas such as primary and specialist care, health financing, the use of medical technology, and health system resilience. It was approved by Cabinet and announced during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere."Cabinet considered and approved the MoU between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Government of United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the field of health," said Minister Muswere. "The MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework between the two countries to foster mutual growth, development, and enhancement of healthcare systems within their respective territories."Under the agreement, Zimbabwe and the UAE will work together across several critical healthcare areas, including reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health, as well as immunisation programs. The cooperation also covers secondary care such as specialist services, patient referrals, laboratory diagnostics, forensic pathology, and blood transfusion services.Muswere added that the partnership is expected to strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems by enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities. "Health system resilience, whose key aspect is preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, is a major component of the agreement," he said.Another important focus of the MoU is health financing. The two countries will explore innovative funding models and share expertise to ensure better resource mobilisation and allocation. Workforce development and the use of technology in healthcare are also central to the agreement. "This includes developing and managing healthcare professionals and leveraging health technology to improve service delivery and enhance patient care," Muswere said.The partnership comes at a time when Zimbabwe's public health institutions are under significant strain. Hospitals are facing critical shortages of medical supplies, decaying infrastructure, and a growing exodus of healthcare professionals due to poor remuneration and working conditions.This latest agreement with the UAE follows similar MoUs signed by Zimbabwe with China and Belarus two months ago to refurbish the country's largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, as part of a broader government initiative to revitalise the health sector.Officials hope that international partnerships like these will help stabilise Zimbabwe's healthcare system and position the country to better respond to current and future health challenges.