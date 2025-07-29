Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

News / National

As Zanu-PF's politburo convenes today, deepening tensions over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession have emerged, with the spotlight now firmly on the party's 2030 agenda. The high-stakes internal contest is expected to escalate after Mnangagwa relinquishes the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship in mid-August, setting the stage for critical deliberations at the party's annual conference slated for 13–18 October in Mutare.Party insiders confirmed to The NewsHawks that Mnangagwa is expected to chair this afternoon's decision-making session, with senior leaders already gathering at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare. One of the most sensitive issues likely to dominate discussions is the controversial bid to co-opt prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Central Committee - a move blocked earlier this month by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.Tagwirei, known for his vast wealth and close ties to Mnangagwa, has become a pivotal figure in the ruling party, widely regarded as its main financial benefactor. His support has ranged from bankrolling election campaigns and paying party salaries to purchasing vehicles and furniture, effectively keeping Zanu-PF operational amid financial constraints. Despite publicly denying presidential ambitions, his actions suggest otherwise, with some in the party viewing him as a dark horse in the ongoing succession race.The politburo last met on 2 July and discussed the Tagwirei matter, but it failed to reach a definitive conclusion. A report by Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha raised the proposal to co-opt him, yet it remained unresolved. Just a day later, during a Central Committee meeting, Chiwenga emphatically ordered Tagwirei out of the session in Mnangagwa's presence, declaring that he was not a member. Subsequent inquiries confirmed that Tagwirei is not eligible for Central Committee membership.The following day, Mnangagwa publicly condemned "zvigananda" - a thinly veiled jab at Tagwirei and other wealthy tenderpreneurs - during the National Consultative Assembly meeting. The term referred to business figures who have amassed influence through lucrative government tenders. In an earlier remark, Tagwirei controversially stated that "anyone who is not a tenderpreneur is foolish," sparking public outrage. Chiwenga, who has repeatedly criticised tenderpreneurs for their role in corruption and economic decay, has vowed that they will face justice soon.With Tagwirei facing mounting resistance from the Chiwenga-aligned military faction and increasing scrutiny over his political intentions, Mnangagwa finds himself navigating a complex and factionalised succession matrix. The issue is compounded by mounting pressure around the so-called 2030 agenda - an informal campaign to extend Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutional limit of 2028.Although the Zanu-PF conference in Bulawayo last year passed a resolution supporting an extension to 2030, Mnangagwa has publicly distanced himself from it, claiming to be a constitutionalist. This, despite having risen to power through a military coup in November 2017. Behind the scenes, however, his faction is seen actively pushing for the extension, while Chiwenga's camp remains staunchly opposed.The upcoming SADC summit in Madagascar, where Mnangagwa will hand over the regional bloc's chairmanship to President Andry Rajoelina, is expected to free him from regional obligations and refocus his attention on domestic power dynamics. Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa recently weighed in on the internal tensions, accusing Tagwirei of attempting to "buy" the party and warning that such efforts would fail.Speaking anonymously, a senior politburo member told The NewsHawks:"There is a politburo meeting this afternoon. We have now actually started arriving at the party headquarters. The Tagwirei issue is still lingering on despite what happened earlier this month and what Mutsvangwa later said. I don't mean anyone wants to revive it, but there must be official closure."The other issues - 2030 and succession - will be dealt with during the next conference, even if it is not an elective congress. They will be discussed one way or another to find a solution. After the SADC summit, when the President is more focused internally than externally, there will be more pressure for clarity, resolution, and certainty on these matters."As Zanu-PF's power struggle enters a critical phase, all eyes are now on Mutare, where the party's direction - and potentially Zimbabwe's political future - will be shaped.