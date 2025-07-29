Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Parliament was thrown into disarray on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, after a fiery showdown between Charlton Hwende, the former chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, and Sengezo Tshabangu, a rival leader within the deeply divided Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Hwende, the Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana West and a key ally of the Welshman Ncube faction, publicly rejected his removal from the influential committee - a move orchestrated by Tshabangu and announced through deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi. Tshabangu's directive reassigned Hwende to the Energy Committee, effectively stripping him of his former role.

Rising in protest during the parliamentary session, Hwende delivered a scathing rebuke, insisting that Tshabangu lacked the legal authority to make such decisions. He argued that Tshabangu's leadership was still being challenged in court and therefore could not unilaterally make committee appointments or removals.

Hwende also declined to accept the post of chairperson of the Energy Committee, a role previously held by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu. Despite his objections, the deputy Speaker overruled him and confirmed Matewu as the new Public Accounts Committee chairperson.

The development underscored the intensifying internal power struggles within the CCC, where factional loyalty appears to be dictating appointments and political fortunes. Sources within Parliament say Hwende's demotion was largely due to his unwavering support for the Ncube camp, which stands in opposition to Tshabangu's growing influence.


The public fallout between Hwende and Tshabangu marks a dramatic shift in their relationship. Once allies against former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, the two have now become fierce adversaries in the ongoing battle for control of the opposition party.

Adding fuel to the fire, insiders say some members aligned with Tshabangu are now pushing for Hwende's immediate recall from Parliament. While no formal steps have been taken yet, the call has heightened speculation that the CCC factional fight is far from over - and may lead to more purges and realignments in the weeks ahead.

With the situation developing rapidly, all eyes are now on whether Tshabangu will act on the recall threats or whether the crisis will spark further instability within the embattled opposition party.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

30 mins ago | 18 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

13 hrs ago | 699 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

16 hrs ago | 1409 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

18 hrs ago | 275 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

18 hrs ago | 133 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

19 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

19 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

19 hrs ago | 529 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

19 hrs ago | 59 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Concern over rise in street children

21 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

21 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

21 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

21 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

29 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1760 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

29 Jul 2025 at 10:27hrs | 1292 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

29 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 859 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

29 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

29 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 197 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

29 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 814 Views