Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

Charlton Hwende and Sengezo Tshabangu clash in Parliament pic.twitter.com/FGO1jsB0ko — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 30, 2025

Zimbabwe's Parliament was thrown into disarray on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, after a fiery showdown between Charlton Hwende, the former chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, and Sengezo Tshabangu, a rival leader within the deeply divided Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).Hwende, the Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana West and a key ally of the Welshman Ncube faction, publicly rejected his removal from the influential committee - a move orchestrated by Tshabangu and announced through deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi. Tshabangu's directive reassigned Hwende to the Energy Committee, effectively stripping him of his former role.Rising in protest during the parliamentary session, Hwende delivered a scathing rebuke, insisting that Tshabangu lacked the legal authority to make such decisions. He argued that Tshabangu's leadership was still being challenged in court and therefore could not unilaterally make committee appointments or removals.Hwende also declined to accept the post of chairperson of the Energy Committee, a role previously held by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu. Despite his objections, the deputy Speaker overruled him and confirmed Matewu as the new Public Accounts Committee chairperson.The development underscored the intensifying internal power struggles within the CCC, where factional loyalty appears to be dictating appointments and political fortunes. Sources within Parliament say Hwende's demotion was largely due to his unwavering support for the Ncube camp, which stands in opposition to Tshabangu's growing influence.The public fallout between Hwende and Tshabangu marks a dramatic shift in their relationship. Once allies against former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, the two have now become fierce adversaries in the ongoing battle for control of the opposition party.Adding fuel to the fire, insiders say some members aligned with Tshabangu are now pushing for Hwende's immediate recall from Parliament. While no formal steps have been taken yet, the call has heightened speculation that the CCC factional fight is far from over - and may lead to more purges and realignments in the weeks ahead.With the situation developing rapidly, all eyes are now on whether Tshabangu will act on the recall threats or whether the crisis will spark further instability within the embattled opposition party.