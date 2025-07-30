Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has officially announced the resignation of its Communications Officer, Nozibelo Maphosa, effective 1 August 2025.In a statement released by the club, Highlanders acknowledged Maphosa's contribution since joining the institution in 2022, describing her as an integral member of the team who played a key role in strengthening the club's media and stakeholder engagement."We would like to advise our valued stakeholders that Nozibelo Maphosa has stepped down from her position as the club's communications officer with effect from 01 August 2025," read the club's announcement. "We extend our sincere appreciation for her service and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”Maphosa's departure marks the end of a tenure in which she helped modernize the club's communications strategy and broaden its digital outreach, earning her respect among media circles and the football fraternity.The club is expected to announce interim arrangements or a permanent replacement in due course as it continues to build on its public relations and brand visibility.