Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter

Police in Victoria Falls have issued a prohibition order banning the carrying of dangerous weapons in public spaces, responding to a recent surge in violent crimes. The ban was announced by Chief Superintendent Sibulisiwe Sithole, Officer Commanding Victoria Falls District, under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), with a stern warning that offenders face arrest and prosecution.Chief Superintendent Sithole explained that the unexpected rise in violent incidents compelled authorities to invoke MOPA provisions, which empower them to prohibit the possession of dangerous weapons linked to crimes involving violence such as murder, assault, and malicious damage to property. She cited section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Chapter 11:23, noting that anyone who violates the prohibition risks a fine not exceeding level five, imprisonment for six months, or both.The prohibition order, which took effect on July 30 and will remain in force until October 31, 2025, applies to Victoria Falls, Jambezi, and Kazungula areas. The banned items include catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers, and any traditional weapons deemed a threat to public safety.Police have urged residents to comply fully with the order, emphasizing that the measure is designed to reduce violence and restore safety in the community. To enforce the ban, authorities plan to increase patrols and conduct thorough searches throughout the affected areas.