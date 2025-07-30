Rangers injured following elephant attacks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers were critically injured in a shocking elephant attack at Sengwa Chirisa Safaris on Tuesday afternoon. According to ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo, the rangers were urgently airlifted to Harare to receive critical medical treatment.One of the rangers suffered a broken arm while attempting to escape, while the other was gored by an elephant, sustaining severe abdominal wounds along with fractures to his arm and leg.Farawo explained that the incident happened when the rangers were dispatched to investigate reports of a snared buffalo believed to pose a threat to the local community. During their mission, they unexpectedly encountered a herd of elephants with calves. The elephants charged at the rangers, who fled in different directions in an effort to avoid the attack.The two injured officers are currently receiving care in Harare as authorities continue to monitor their condition. The attack underscores the dangers wildlife rangers face daily in their efforts to protect both animals and communities.