Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
People living in urban areas with higher incomes and those suffering from diabetes are more susceptible to colon cancer than those who consume traditional diets, according to findings presented by prominent gastroenterologist Dr. Leolin Katsidzira at a Men's Health Awareness Day hosted by the Islamic Medical Association of Zimbabwe (IMAZ).

Dr. Katsidzira cited data from a 2019 study published in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention, which showed a strong link between lifestyle factors and the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in Zimbabwe.

"We found that individuals earning over US$500 and those who had ever lived in town were significantly more likely to develop colon cancer," he said. "The odds ratio for people who had lived in urban areas was 3.6, while those with diabetes had a 5.3 times higher risk."

The study highlighted how income brackets correlated with the consumption of processed foods, which are known to elevate cancer risks. "The higher your income, the more likely you are to develop colon cancer, mainly because of a shift to highly processed diets," Dr. Katsidzira explained.

In contrast, he noted, individuals adhering to traditional Zimbabwean diets—rich in vegetables, fruits, and unprocessed foods—were comparatively protected from the disease.

The study also found that only 5.5 percent of colon cancer cases were hereditary, linked to conditions such as Lynch syndrome. The majority were considered "sporadic," or driven by modifiable factors like diet and lifestyle.

"What was concerning is that we are now seeing patients as young as 20 being diagnosed with colon cancer," Dr. Katsidzira said. "This is a wake-up call. The incidence of colon cancer is starting very early in our population."

Despite the growing threat, Zimbabwe's public hospitals currently lack adequate colonoscopy services—a critical diagnostic and preventative tool for colorectal cancer.

"There is no functional colonoscopy at any of the public hospitals," Dr. Katsidzira noted. "So, you can't talk about cost if the service isn't there." He, however, acknowledged that Parirenyatwa Hospital recently received a new colonoscope—a positive step, though one that came after the study period.

Colonoscopy procedures in the private sector cost between US$200 and US$300, making them inaccessible for many Zimbabweans.

Dr. Katsidzira urged the public to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain, anemia, or changes in bowel habits.

"These are not symptoms you should ignore. Even if it's hemorrhoids, you need to be checked. Early detection can save lives," he stressed.

He also emphasized the pressing need to balance screening initiatives with the demand from symptomatic patients.

"We can't afford to focus on screening healthy people while those showing symptoms are left unattended. The burden of demand is too high."

The IMAZ Men's Health Awareness Day was held to spotlight cancers most common in men—prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer.

Dr. Ismail Ticklay, IMAZ Harare chair, said the goal was prevention through education.

"It's far more effective and less costly to prevent cancer than to treat it. We brought in experts to educate men on symptoms, risk factors, and lifestyle changes that could help them avoid these diseases," Dr. Ticklay said.

As Zimbabwe continues to face rising cancer rates alongside limited public healthcare resources, experts say the key lies in awareness, early detection, and a return to healthier dietary habits.

Source - Health Times
More on: #Urban, #Life, #Cancer

Comments


Must Read

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

34 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

55 mins ago | 66 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

7 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

7 hrs ago | 60 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

20 hrs ago | 873 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

20 hrs ago | 357 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

20 hrs ago | 1588 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

20 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

22 hrs ago | 633 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

22 hrs ago | 296 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

22 hrs ago | 139 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

22 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

23 hrs ago | 578 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

23 hrs ago | 78 Views