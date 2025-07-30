Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

People living in urban areas with higher incomes and those suffering from diabetes are more susceptible to colon cancer than those who consume traditional diets, according to findings presented by prominent gastroenterologist Dr. Leolin Katsidzira at a Men's Health Awareness Day hosted by the Islamic Medical Association of Zimbabwe (IMAZ).Dr. Katsidzira cited data from a 2019 study published in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention, which showed a strong link between lifestyle factors and the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in Zimbabwe."We found that individuals earning over US$500 and those who had ever lived in town were significantly more likely to develop colon cancer," he said. "The odds ratio for people who had lived in urban areas was 3.6, while those with diabetes had a 5.3 times higher risk."The study highlighted how income brackets correlated with the consumption of processed foods, which are known to elevate cancer risks. "The higher your income, the more likely you are to develop colon cancer, mainly because of a shift to highly processed diets," Dr. Katsidzira explained.In contrast, he noted, individuals adhering to traditional Zimbabwean diets—rich in vegetables, fruits, and unprocessed foods—were comparatively protected from the disease.The study also found that only 5.5 percent of colon cancer cases were hereditary, linked to conditions such as Lynch syndrome. The majority were considered "sporadic," or driven by modifiable factors like diet and lifestyle."What was concerning is that we are now seeing patients as young as 20 being diagnosed with colon cancer," Dr. Katsidzira said. "This is a wake-up call. The incidence of colon cancer is starting very early in our population."Despite the growing threat, Zimbabwe's public hospitals currently lack adequate colonoscopy services—a critical diagnostic and preventative tool for colorectal cancer."There is no functional colonoscopy at any of the public hospitals," Dr. Katsidzira noted. "So, you can't talk about cost if the service isn't there." He, however, acknowledged that Parirenyatwa Hospital recently received a new colonoscope—a positive step, though one that came after the study period.Colonoscopy procedures in the private sector cost between US$200 and US$300, making them inaccessible for many Zimbabweans.Dr. Katsidzira urged the public to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain, anemia, or changes in bowel habits."These are not symptoms you should ignore. Even if it's hemorrhoids, you need to be checked. Early detection can save lives," he stressed.He also emphasized the pressing need to balance screening initiatives with the demand from symptomatic patients."We can't afford to focus on screening healthy people while those showing symptoms are left unattended. The burden of demand is too high."The IMAZ Men's Health Awareness Day was held to spotlight cancers most common in men—prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer.Dr. Ismail Ticklay, IMAZ Harare chair, said the goal was prevention through education."It's far more effective and less costly to prevent cancer than to treat it. We brought in experts to educate men on symptoms, risk factors, and lifestyle changes that could help them avoid these diseases," Dr. Ticklay said.As Zimbabwe continues to face rising cancer rates alongside limited public healthcare resources, experts say the key lies in awareness, early detection, and a return to healthier dietary habits.