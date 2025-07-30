Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A police officer stationed at ZRP Milton Park in Harare has been jailed for 10 months after he was convicted of criminal abuse of duty for attempting to extort just US$15 from a motorist during an illegal stop.Abel Musimeki (35) was sentenced by the Zvishavane Magistrates' Court following an incident that took place on 19 September 2024 at Ruswa Complex in Mandava.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Musimeki stopped a Toyota Funcargo and claimed the vehicle was not properly registered. He instructed the driver to fetch the car's owner, Edwin Rangarirai Mahosi, an auto-electrician by profession."The offender falsely claimed to be on an official vehicle licensing operation and threatened to impound the car unless he was paid," said the NPAZ in a statement.Fearing the vehicle would be seized, Mahosi handed over US$15. However, after discussing the matter with a friend, he grew suspicious of the officer's actions and reported the incident to the police. Musimeki was tracked down and subsequently arrested.He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, with four months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. An additional two months were suspended on the condition that he reimburses the US$15 he extorted, leaving him with 10 months to serve."Law enforcement officers are entrusted with upholding the law, not abusing their authority for personal gain," said the NPAZ."This conviction reinforces the NPAZ's commitment to rooting out corruption and maintaining public trust in the justice delivery system."The case highlights growing efforts by authorities to clamp down on corruption within the police force and public service sectors, where petty bribes have long eroded confidence in state institutions.