Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean Premier League title race is boiling over with intensity as Simba Bhora FC and Scotland FC go head-to-head in what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling campaigns in recent memory.

Simba Bhora currently sits at the summit of the log table, but their lead is under siege from a relentless Scotland FC side determined to snatch glory. With both clubs refusing to ease the throttle, the race has entered a decisive and unforgiving stretch that promises fireworks on and off the pitch.

Simba Bhora's ambitions to defend their top spot and assert their dominance were underscored by a bold transfer move. Club official Makomborero Mutikumulu confirmed on Instagram that Mckinnon Mushore, a versatile midfielder from Highlanders FC, is set to join Simba Bhora on loan. The reigning champions have also secured the permanent signing of highly-rated defender Boid Mutukure from ZPC Kariba.

"Sekukhona: Mckinnon Mushore will leave Bosso and join Simba Bhora on loan today. The reigning champions will also add highly rated defender Boid Mutukure to their roster. Mukuture makes a permanent switch from ZPC Kariba. For now…..Endai naizwozwo," Mutikumulu posted.

These key reinforcements come at a crucial moment, reflecting Simba Bhora's unwavering desire to maintain pole position in the face of surging competition.

Not to be outdone, Scotland FC made a powerful statement by acquiring the services of Zimbabwean football icon Knowledge Musona. The arrival of the former Warriors captain injects experience and attacking flair into the squad, bolstering their title charge and sending a clear message that they are in the race to win it.

The resurgence of clubs like Simba Bhora, Scotland FC, and Mwos marks a turning point in Zimbabwean football. While Dynamos, Caps United, and Highlanders have historically dominated the domestic scene, a new order is rapidly emerging—one characterized by fresh ambition, strategic signings, and bold leadership.

This power shift is redefining the landscape of the Premier League. The 2025 season is no longer just about tradition—it's about momentum, evolution, and the fearless rise of new contenders. Fans across the country are captivated, with every weekend offering a potential twist in a race that is far from over.

As the final stretch of the season beckons, Zimbabwean football finds itself at a crossroads: a battle between legacy and innovation, past glory and present hunger. One thing is certain—the fight for the crown will be fierce, dramatic, and unforgettable.

Source - online
More on: #Simba, #Bhora, #PSL

Comments


Must Read

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

34 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

56 mins ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

7 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

7 hrs ago | 60 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

20 hrs ago | 873 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

20 hrs ago | 357 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

20 hrs ago | 1588 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

20 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

22 hrs ago | 633 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

22 hrs ago | 296 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

22 hrs ago | 139 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

22 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

23 hrs ago | 578 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

23 hrs ago | 78 Views