Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has revealed that he was the one who reported his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, for alleged criminal activities, and has welcomed the forfeiture and auctioning of her assets in South Africa. This follows a ruling by the Gauteng High Court which found that the assets were the proceeds of money laundering and illicit financial flows.

Mubaiwa has lost ownership of a luxury property in the Pretoria suburb of Sterrewag and two high-end Land Rover Range Rovers. One of the vehicles has already been auctioned, with the proceeds set to compensate victims of financial crimes. The forfeiture stems from a preservation order issued in 2022 and marks a significant milestone in the cross-border crackdown on criminal proceeds.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his legal team, Machingura Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga applauded the judgment and the collaborative efforts between Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African authorities. He said the ruling affirmed a regional commitment to ensuring that crime does not pay.

"Our client welcomes this significant development and commends the collaborative efforts between the NPA of Zimbabwe and its South African counterparts in pursuing justice across borders. The ruling by the Gauteng High Court affirms the principle that proceeds of crime have no sanctuary within the region," read the statement.

Chiwenga's lawyers added that the proceeds from the forfeited assets are expected to be repatriated to Zimbabwe, aligning with global initiatives to combat illicit financial flows and recover unlawfully acquired wealth.

In the same statement, the Vice President confirmed that he was the one who initially raised the alarm about Mubaiwa's activities after discovering what he believed to be unlawful conduct.

"Our client wishes to place on record that upon becoming aware of the unlawful activities in question, he promptly reported the matter and has since rendered his full cooperation to the NPA. His actions were motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability," the statement noted.

The court ruling and asset forfeiture add to a series of legal and personal setbacks for Mubaiwa, who has also been battling severe health complications. Her ongoing legal woes stem from a string of cases in Zimbabwe, including allegations of attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering.

Source - newzimbabwe
