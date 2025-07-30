Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
The Polokwane Municipality has appointed Zimbabwean national Chihota K. as the new Executive Director of Water and Sanitation, a decision that has triggered both political debate and public concern over transparency and local empowerment. The appointment was officially approved by the municipal council following recommendations from City Manager Thuso Nemugumoni and Executive Mayor Cllr. John Mpe, according to council documents dated July 25, 2025.

Chihota's name topped the shortlist ahead of local candidates Mdetshse S.L. and Khomorompi M.C., with the selection panel reportedly reaching a unanimous decision. The final recommendation was endorsed without objection, and the appointment is to be on a permanent basis under the Municipal Systems Amendment Act of 2022. Chihota will be remunerated according to Government Gazette No. 50737 of 2024, which governs salaries for senior municipal managers.

While the municipality has defended the move as a merit-based technocratic decision aimed at addressing urgent water service challenges, the appointment has sparked criticism from opposition councillors and sections of the community. Detractors argue that the process lacked transparency and sufficient public engagement. They also question whether adequate weight was given to transformation imperatives and the principle of empowering local professionals.

Parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA have voiced concern over the hiring of a foreign national for such a sensitive portfolio, especially amid growing discontent over service delivery failures and recurring water shortages in key areas like Seshego and Mankweng. The appointment has also exposed reported tensions within the municipality, with murmurs of discontent between the City Manager and some councillors over hiring processes, internal promotions, and budget priorities.

Supporters of the move, however, argue that Chihota's technical expertise is crucial to fixing Polokwane's aging water infrastructure and restoring faith in the city's service delivery systems. With the municipality under pressure to resolve chronic water problems, proponents see the new director as a potentially transformative figure.

Still, observers note that Chihota steps into a politically charged environment, where the performance of senior municipal officials is often viewed through a partisan lens. His success or failure may reflect not just on his own capabilities, but also on the leadership of Mayor Mpe and City Manager Nemugumoni, both of whom have faced criticism over the city's ongoing governance and service delivery shortcomings.

In line with municipal regulations, the Executive Mayor is expected to submit a full report on the appointment to the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs within 14 days. While procedurally compliant, the question remains whether the appointment will gain the trust and acceptance of a frustrated public.

In a city where dry taps are a daily reality and political tempers run high, Chihota's appointment represents both a promise of renewal and a potential flashpoint. His ability to steer Polokwane's water and sanitation department through turbulent waters will be watched closely—by both supporters and sceptics alike.

Source - insideoutnewz

