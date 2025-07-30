Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-year-old Harare man has been hauled before the courts for allegedly defrauding a client of US$9,310 in a failed vehicle importation scheme.Owen Matamai appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing charges of fraud. He was remanded in custody to Monday, pending his bail application.According to the State's case, the incident occurred in March 2024, when the complainant, Patson Hamadziripi Machiridza, engaged Matamai to facilitate the importation of a 2015 Honda Vezel from Japan.Machiridza reportedly paid Matamai US$7,810 for the purchase of the vehicle. A month later, Matamai allegedly informed him that the car had arrived in Tanzania. Trusting the update, Machiridza then handed over an additional US$1,500 for logistics to bring the vehicle into Zimbabwe.However, after receiving the second payment, Matamai allegedly became evasive and failed to deliver the vehicle as agreed. Suspecting foul play, Machiridza lodged a report with the police, leading to Matamai's arrest.The total value lost in the scam is US$9,310. To date, nothing has been recovered.The matter is expected back in court on Monday for bail proceedings.