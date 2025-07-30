Latest News Editor's Choice


Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
48 mins ago | Views
HARARE - The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira has disclosed that everyone should focus on preaching devolution and development that the country has witnessed so far under the able-leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa than merely focusing on politics, claiming masses are geared towards transitioning from National Development Strategy 1 into its second phase (NDS 2).

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com during an in-depth interview on his province's devolution, development, forthcoming party conference (in Manicaland) and political environment assessment, Chadzamira said that his quest (and that of the entire province) is to mop up remedial devolution and development assignments within his jurisdiction than political toxicities aimed at blanketing Second Republic's greatest success.

"As Masvingo province, the entirety of masses within my jurisdiction are busy ticking the devolution and development boxes as part of assessment on the successes and remedial work hanging for us to fully transition from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visionary under National Development Strategy 1 into National Development Strategy 2. Everyone is checklisting those projects which are nearing completion as remedial work which we need to speed up full realisation, and add up on those which are now fully operational to make sure that no one and no place is left behind empowerment trajectories," Chadzamira said.

"We have village business units (VBUs, we have Bikita minerals, we have Tugwi dam, among other successful projects from which the Second Republic has recorded success. Irrigation schemes have contributed much to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and income per capita improves which led everyone to sing from the same development and devolution hymn book," Chadzamira added.

"Our hymn book's lyrics best define how President has walked the talk and how (us, as his foot-soldiers) are complementing realisation of his vision for Zimbabwe to become an upper-middle income economy by 2030. In the NDS2 phase, we will be focusing on value-addition and beneficiation, while making sure equity and equality continue to top everything (inclusivity)," Chadzamira added.

"As Masvingo province, we are at an advanced stage in both mobilising and preparation for the forthcoming party conference in Manicaland. We are just counting down the period left for us to convene as part of our party constitutional prerequisite and assessment of pending issues if there is/are any, but as you witnessed that devolution and development have taken precedence over politics," Chadzamira said.

"People from Masvingo province can't wait to join other provinces in Manicaland for the conference. All successful projects in Masvingo are the best indicators of President Mnangagwa's devolution and development agendas which should always take precedence over politics," Chadzamira declared.

Source - Byo24News

