Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A security guard at Botha mine in Bindura has been arrested after he allegedly raped his colleague at gunpoint.Samson Makuvaza (35) appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo today and was remanded in custody to August 8.The state alleged that sometime in June, Makuvaza proposed love to the complainant and was accepted, but they broke up a week later after the complainant feared Makuvaza as he was always walking with a knife in his pocket.On June 24, around 11 pm, the accused went to the complainant's place and called her to open the locked gate, but the complainant refused, saying she was asleep.He jumped into the yard armed with a pistol and a knife and broke the door of a cabin where the complainant was sleeping.He threatened to shoot her if she refused sex with him.He forced himself on the complainant and raped her without protection.The matter was reported to the police, and they acted swiftly.