Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has called for a forensic audit and the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into the staggering US$114 million cost of the newly commissioned Trabablas Interchange in Harare - a figure that has sparked widespread public outcry and allegations of massive financial impropriety.

The multi-level interchange, recently unveiled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was touted as a major infrastructure achievement. However, revelations from the Ministry of Finance that the project cost more than three times the regional average have raised serious questions about transparency and accountability.

Speaking to 263Chat, Biti described the reported cost as "a financial black hole," claiming that public funds are being siphoned off under the guise of development.

"The Trabablas Interchange should not have cost more than US$40 million. Now the Minister of Finance goes to Parliament and says it cost US$114 million. A forensic audit must be carried out. A Judicial Commission of Inquiry must be conducted," Biti said.

Biti outlined three core areas of concern: the actual construction costs, the procurement process, and the authenticity of the expenditures. He questioned the absence of independently verified bills of quantities and demanded that construction costs be validated through a transparent and impartial review.

"Where are the bills of quantities that reflect the true construction costs? The true costs of construction need to be verified and established through an independent process," he added.

Biti also raised serious concerns over the awarding of the contract to Fossil Contracting, a company linked to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei - a figure at the center of several controversial state-linked projects.

"Was the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act complied with? On what basis was the contract awarded to Fossil's Tagwirei consortium?" Biti asked.

Fossil Contracting, along with Tagwirei's other entities such as Sakunda Holdings, has been tied to multi-billion-dollar government programs including the Command Agriculture scheme - a programme that has never been subjected to full public accounting despite receiving over US$3 billion in funding.

The Ministry of Finance has said the Trabablas project was partially funded through Zimbabwe's allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But Biti challenged the legality and fairness of this expenditure, invoking Section 298 of the Constitution, which mandates transparency, accountability, and equitable resource allocation - especially to marginalised communities.

"The people deserve to know how their money is spent," Biti said. "Projects of this magnitude must not only serve national development but must also reflect integrity, fairness, and value for money."

The growing controversy has added pressure on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and other senior government officials to publicly disclose detailed expenditure reports and procurement documentation.

As public outrage intensifies, civil society groups and opposition leaders are expected to join calls for an independent investigation, amid fears that the interchange may become a symbol of elite corruption rather than national progress.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

8 hrs ago | 516 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

10 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

10 hrs ago | 804 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

11 hrs ago | 64 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

21 hrs ago | 807 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

24 hrs ago | 883 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

24 hrs ago | 373 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

24 hrs ago | 368 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

24 hrs ago | 1636 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

24 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

29 Jul 2025 at 19:12hrs | 648 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

29 Jul 2025 at 18:30hrs | 298 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

29 Jul 2025 at 18:29hrs | 141 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

29 Jul 2025 at 18:27hrs | 1352 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

29 Jul 2025 at 18:26hrs | 138 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

29 Jul 2025 at 18:24hrs | 256 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

29 Jul 2025 at 18:23hrs | 596 Views