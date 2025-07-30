Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is grappling with a sharp and alarming rise in malaria cases, with nearly 112,000 suspected infections and over 300 deaths reported in the first half of 2025 alone - a surge that has sparked urgent calls for action from health experts and regional authorities.

According to data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the country recorded 111,998 suspected malaria cases and 310 deaths between January and epidemiological week 23. This marks a dramatic increase from the same period in 2024, which saw 29,031 cases and 49 deaths. The case fatality rate has also climbed from 0.17% last year to 0.27% in 2025.

Health systems across the country are under growing pressure, with 115 out of Zimbabwe's 1,705 health facilities currently overwhelmed by malaria-related cases. Public health experts warn that the crisis is worsening and could become unmanageable without immediate, coordinated intervention.

"This outbreak is not just a local concern; it's a regional issue that requires coordinated action," said Dr. Memory Mapfumo, an epidemiologist with Africa CDC. "Prolonged rainfall has created ideal mosquito breeding conditions, and human activities like artisanal mining and fishing are increasing exposure during peak mosquito activity hours."

The outbreak is particularly severe in Mashonaland Central Province, which accounts for 32% of all reported cases, while Manicaland Province contributes to 25% of the malaria-related deaths. These hotspots highlight the urgent need for targeted intervention in high-burden areas where local health systems are already stretched to the brink.

Experts also point to low use of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) and inadequate community awareness as major contributors to the spike in infections. Furthermore, cross-border movements with malaria-affected countries such as Botswana and Namibia have worsened the situation in border regions.

"Environmental changes are introducing malaria-carrying mosquitoes into areas previously unaffected by the disease," warned Dr. Merawi Aragaw, head of the Africa CDC's Surveillance and Disease Intelligence Division. "The trend in Zimbabwe reflects broader climatic shifts that are enabling the spread of vector-borne diseases across southern Africa."

Zimbabwe's health sector is also contending with limited resources, inadequate public awareness, and delayed responses to early symptoms, especially in rural and remote communities.

Dr. Aragaw emphasized the importance of a multifaceted response, calling for enhanced disease surveillance, robust cross-border health strategies, and intensive community education campaigns.

"The battle against malaria can still be won," he said. "But it requires evidence-based interventions, consistent investment in vector control, environmental management, and urgent attention to drug resistance monitoring."

Despite the setbacks, regional success stories offer hope. Cabo Verde, for example, achieved malaria-free status in 2023, a milestone Zimbabwe aspires to reach. But experts caution that progress is fragile, and without sustained commitment, gains made in malaria control can be quickly reversed.

Public health advocates are now urging Zimbabwe's leadership to prioritize malaria as a national emergency, increase investment in prevention tools, and strengthen community-based health systems.

"This is not just a fight for the Ministry of Health. It's a fight for everyone - from local leaders to ordinary citizens," said Dr. Mapfumo. "Without community engagement and political will, we risk losing more lives and compromising the health of future generations."

As Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture in its fight against malaria, the message from health experts is clear: coordinated action, transparency, and sustained investment are essential to ending the current outbreak and preventing future crises. The challenge is immense, but with the right steps, a malaria-free future remains within reach.

Source - Health Times

Must Read

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

1 hr ago | 115 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

1 hr ago | 38 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

1 hr ago | 42 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

1 hr ago | 32 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

17 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

17 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

17 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

17 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

18 hrs ago | 314 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

18 hrs ago | 234 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

18 hrs ago | 267 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

18 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

18 hrs ago | 277 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

18 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

21 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

23 hrs ago | 929 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

24 hrs ago | 774 Views