Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

Zimbabwe is grappling with a sharp and alarming rise in malaria cases, with nearly 112,000 suspected infections and over 300 deaths reported in the first half of 2025 alone - a surge that has sparked urgent calls for action from health experts and regional authorities.According to data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the country recorded 111,998 suspected malaria cases and 310 deaths between January and epidemiological week 23. This marks a dramatic increase from the same period in 2024, which saw 29,031 cases and 49 deaths. The case fatality rate has also climbed from 0.17% last year to 0.27% in 2025.Health systems across the country are under growing pressure, with 115 out of Zimbabwe's 1,705 health facilities currently overwhelmed by malaria-related cases. Public health experts warn that the crisis is worsening and could become unmanageable without immediate, coordinated intervention."This outbreak is not just a local concern; it's a regional issue that requires coordinated action," said Dr. Memory Mapfumo, an epidemiologist with Africa CDC. "Prolonged rainfall has created ideal mosquito breeding conditions, and human activities like artisanal mining and fishing are increasing exposure during peak mosquito activity hours."The outbreak is particularly severe in Mashonaland Central Province, which accounts for 32% of all reported cases, while Manicaland Province contributes to 25% of the malaria-related deaths. These hotspots highlight the urgent need for targeted intervention in high-burden areas where local health systems are already stretched to the brink.Experts also point to low use of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) and inadequate community awareness as major contributors to the spike in infections. Furthermore, cross-border movements with malaria-affected countries such as Botswana and Namibia have worsened the situation in border regions."Environmental changes are introducing malaria-carrying mosquitoes into areas previously unaffected by the disease," warned Dr. Merawi Aragaw, head of the Africa CDC's Surveillance and Disease Intelligence Division. "The trend in Zimbabwe reflects broader climatic shifts that are enabling the spread of vector-borne diseases across southern Africa."Zimbabwe's health sector is also contending with limited resources, inadequate public awareness, and delayed responses to early symptoms, especially in rural and remote communities.Dr. Aragaw emphasized the importance of a multifaceted response, calling for enhanced disease surveillance, robust cross-border health strategies, and intensive community education campaigns."The battle against malaria can still be won," he said. "But it requires evidence-based interventions, consistent investment in vector control, environmental management, and urgent attention to drug resistance monitoring."Despite the setbacks, regional success stories offer hope. Cabo Verde, for example, achieved malaria-free status in 2023, a milestone Zimbabwe aspires to reach. But experts caution that progress is fragile, and without sustained commitment, gains made in malaria control can be quickly reversed.Public health advocates are now urging Zimbabwe's leadership to prioritize malaria as a national emergency, increase investment in prevention tools, and strengthen community-based health systems."This is not just a fight for the Ministry of Health. It's a fight for everyone - from local leaders to ordinary citizens," said Dr. Mapfumo. "Without community engagement and political will, we risk losing more lives and compromising the health of future generations."As Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture in its fight against malaria, the message from health experts is clear: coordinated action, transparency, and sustained investment are essential to ending the current outbreak and preventing future crises. The challenge is immense, but with the right steps, a malaria-free future remains within reach.